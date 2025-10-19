An employee for the delivery app DoorDash shared that she was fired after she alleged that a customer sexually assaulted her. However, the issue has left viewers and her followers divided when the reason for her employment termination was revealed.

A TikTok user, with the username irlmonsterhighdoll, shared that she was sexually assaulted by a customer while making a delivery on 12 October. In her video, which included an update in the caption, she revealed that her employment with DoorDash was terminated without notice, which she said was not the usual protocol, as the company would send a notice detailing the reason for the termination and a link to file an appeal. The termination occurred two days after she reported the incident.

She then went on to add that she even reported this incident to the police, but then said that the authorities were not taking any action.

'So I contacted support and they made me sit on the phone for 15 minutes just to tell me that they can't tell me the reason why and that I have to just go ahead and file an appeal without knowing why,' said the user. 'So my chances of getting my account back – they have my money in that account – I was working, I was literally working and they deactivated me.'

She accused DoorDash of taking retaliatory action against her for reporting her incident.

Divided Reactions in the Comments

While many would be inclined to side with her on the issue, the responses to her post are divided. Some comments told her to sue the app, while many others are saying that she is not the victim.

'He should def sue you...after telling you to clearly leave it outside you went in and still recorded him and posted and said he SA'ed you???' said one comment.

'What can we do to help you?'

'Get a lawyer'

'Almost felt bad for you'

'Girl I felt bad till i found out you were trespassing after given exact instructions to leave food at the door and go...turns out he aint even do nothing to you smh. This is why victims cant speak up when people like you love to lie.'

She has since doubled down on her claim that the customer in question sexually assaulted her in the videos that followed. In the video revealing that she was fired, she included an update in the caption, saying that after contacting a third support agent, she was able to access her DoorDash debit account.

Why She's Not Seen as a Victim

Although she has doubled down on her claims of being sexually assaulted, another user, dudeinthedurag explained why she was also in the wrong. The customer specified that their order be left at their front door, yet the door was open. When she approached the door, the customer was 'passed out on his couch' while undressed from the waist down in what could be an example of indecent exposure.

She also filmed the customer inside their home and posted the video, claiming sexual assault. The user explaining the situation said that she 'did not have the right to film someone while they were passed out unconscious in their own home,' which would be a reason why DoorDash deactivated her account.

Rather than being a case of sexual assault, users have said that it was more about sexual harassment. The customer's DoorDash account was also deactivated following the incident.