Is a mysterious visitor from the depths of space trying to tell us something? According to a controversial theory, the interstellar object known as 3I/ATLAS is not just a silent traveller but a messenger, broadcasting light pulses that form a deliberate, mathematical pattern.

Proponents claim these flashes are not random; they follow the Fibonacci sequence, a code found throughout nature. The timing of this alleged message is what deepens the mystery: the signals were reportedly detected on 13 October 2025, the 108th anniversary of the 'Miracle of the Sun' at Fátima, Portugal, raising startling questions about whether humanity is receiving a warning, a lesson, or an elaborate hoax.

Unpacking the Fibonacci Signal from 3I/ATLAS

The core of this extraordinary claim, detailed by researcher David Sereda, is that 3I/ATLAS is emitting repeating light pulses corresponding to the numbers 5, 8, and 13. These are consecutive numbers in the famous Fibonacci sequence, a series where each number is the sum of the two preceding ones.

This sequence is intrinsically linked to the Golden Ratio, a fundamental constant that appears in everything from spiral galaxies to the structure of DNA. The non-random nature of this signal, proponents argue, points towards intelligent design. Sereda connects this directly to his own 'hyper-dimensional solar system model', which he claims is the key to decoding the message.

A Hyper-Dimensional Solar System Linked to 3I/ATLAS?

According to Sereda's unique cosmological model, the numbers in the Fibonacci sequence correspond to planets, both visible and 'hyper-dimensional.' In this framework, the flashes are a direct communication: 5 represents Earth, 8 signifies a hidden planet he calls 'Dominions (Planet 591)', and 13 points to another unseen world named 'Virtues (Methuselah)'.

He suggests that 3I/ATLAS is attempting to teach humanity about this expanded solar system, one he claims was also envisioned by the poet Dante Alighieri in his 14th-century epic, Paradiso. The theory posits that the object's trajectory, which brings it near the orbit of 'Planet 591' between 19–25 October 2025, is no coincidence.

Is NASA Obscuring the Truth About 3I/ATLAS?

Adding to the suspicion, proponents of this theory claim that crucial observational data is being deliberately withheld. They point out that NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory has been closed, preventing public animation of 3I/ATLAS as it nears the sun.

Furthermore, they allege that high-resolution images from the Mars HiRISE image catalogue were blocked starting 1 October 2025, fuelling speculation of an immense 'cover-up' designed to manipulate images and hide the object's true nature. These actions, they argue, force them to treat the signal data as a 'leak' rather than verified information, as official channels remain silent.

🚨3I/ATLAS Sends Fibonacci Light Pulses on Fatima Anniversary Coincidence or Cosmic Communication?



On October 13, 2025, something extraordinary may have happened.

The interstellar object 3I/ATLAS now hidden behind the Sun was reportedly observed sending out pulses of light in… pic.twitter.com/xER2vS1kSH — Skywatch Signal (@UAPWatchers) October 18, 2025

The Prophetic Timetable of 3I/ATLAS

The theory culminates in a prophetic timetable. Researcher Richard C. Hoagland reportedly noted that the 108th anniversary of the Fátima event is significant, as 108 is a frequency octave of the number 432, a figure revered in esoteric circles. Sereda claims this was confirmed in a vision where he was instructed to add 432 days to 19 October 2024, a calculation that lands precisely on Christmas Day, 25 December 2025.

On that day, 3I/ATLAS is predicted to be at its closest point to Earth and, remarkably, at the same angle as the Great Pyramid of Giza. Whether an elaborate fiction or a profound revelation, the claims surrounding 3I/ATLAS present a cosmic puzzle that is, for now, impossible to ignore.

Whether an elaborate fiction or a profound revelation, the claims surrounding 3I/ATLAS present a cosmic puzzle that is, for now, impossible to ignore. What do you believe this interstellar visitor represents? Share your theories in the comments below, and follow our coverage for the latest on this cosmic mystery.