Tilly Norwood is the first Hollywood AI-generated actress. She is the first project from Xicoia, an AI talent studio launched by Particle6, which is the company founded by comedian and entrepreneur Eline Van der Velden.

Earlier this year, Norwood made her debut in a short comedy sketch, which had the world shocked when they found out she's an AI. Even the Hollywood community is fuming, expressing its concern about the possible effects of this move.

While the entertainment industry isn't thrilled about it, Nashville-based musician and TikToker Stella Hennen was shocked to discover that AI actress Tilly Norwood looks just like her!

As Norwood went viral and media outlets began speculating about her potential casting, Hennen started receiving photos of the AI actress. One friend even sent her a video, which she initially thought was a prank.

The 20-year-old musician posted a now viral TikTok video with almost 700,000 views with a caption "GUYS WHY IS THIS AI ACTRESS TILLY NORWOOD LOWKEY MY DOPPLEGANGER"

And lo and behold, Hennen could pass as the real-life double of Tilly Norwood!

In another video, Hennen admitted that she's 'freaking out', even saying to cut the cameras because the prank is over.

Comments on her videos are encouraging her to sue Tilly Norwood's creator for stealing her likeness.

Telling her, 'You should sue. Force them to show their work, and when they can't show that it's their own creation and have to admit it's created via other people's likenesses, it unravels their entire project 🙏'

Some even compared the situation in a Black Mirror episode, 'Joan Is Awful', which has the same premise.

In a report by Slate, Tilly Norwood's creator, Van Der Velden, said that the AI actress was developed from scratch using original creative design, denying Hennen's likeness was used 'in any way'.

'We do not and will not use any person or performer's likeness without explicit consent and fair compensation,' said the creator.

AI Character Twin Leaves Singer Unsettled

Despite this, the indie singer remained unsettled even after sharing the video, which she had intended as something lighthearted. But after reading the comments, Hennen admitted that having an AI-character twin felt 'disturbing and scary.'

When Slate asked about the possibility of Tilly Norwood starring in a film, Hennen warned that it's something people should be concerned about.

'It's really going to start affecting all artists and creatives, and I feel like it undermines the true creative process. You know, I'd rather be the one acting. Put me in a rom-com!' she said.

Sharing her thoughts on AI in the industry, she added, 'I don't think AI belongs in the creative industry. There are so many cons to it, and they completely outweigh any potential pros.'

Hennen said she already reached out to her management and lawyer to figure out what comes next.

Hollywood Celebrities Reaction

Just like Stella Hennens, Hollywood celebrities, directors, and actors union are also disturbed by this Tilly Norwood situation. Calling Norwood a threat to the profession.

Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA, pushed back, saying, 'It has no life experience to draw from, no emotion, and, from what we've seen, audiences aren't interested in watching computer-generated content untethered from the human experience.'

Emily Blunt, George Clooney, Whoopi Goldberg, Melissa Barrera, Lukas Gage, Odessa A'zion, Trace Lysette, Toni Collette, Sean Astin, Mara Wilson, Natasha Lyonne, and Director Reed Morano, Director Joe Carnahan, and Oscar-nominated Director Luca Guadagnino are among the personalities who reacted and condemned the AI-actress.

But for her creator, Van Der Velden, Tilly Norwood is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work – a piece of art. Like many forms of art before her, she sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the power of creativity.'