Police in St Petersburg, Russia arrested Artyom Belenko for the murder of Ekaterina Antontseva. The biochemistry professor was found dead in her flat by her partner. Her killer left her naked body in the home after the murder on Thursday, October 22. He then reportedly returned to the scene to remove the victim's thumb. He used her thumb to access her phone. The police discovered the severed thumb in Belenko's possession.

The 34-year-old lecturer and model was in her home when she was fatally attacked. Belenko, who is believed to have been known to Antontseva gained entry to her home. The 36-year-old man then either suffocated or strangled his victim to death. After the woman's death, the killer locked her flat leaving the body inside.

Belenko reportedly returned to the flat sometime after the murder. He then proceeded to remove the biochemist's thumb. He once again sealed the flat to ensure that neighbours did not get any stench from the rotting corpse. Along with Antontseva's severed thumb, her killer took her phone as well.

Using the thumb, he accessed the woman's phone. He then sent a message stating that she would not be going to work as she was feeling unwell. Messages between the victim and Belenko were deleted.

Antontseva's unnamed boyfriend was away on a business trip. When the construction entrepreneur returned, he made the gruesome discovery of his partner's body, the Daily Mail reported. He called the police after finding the woman dead. Police launched a murder investigation.

The police suspected Belenko in relation to the crime. When the police searched his home, they discovered Antontseva's missing finger. The suspect was taken into custody.

It is believed that the man owed his victim money. They had been quarrelling over the man not paying back £20,000 to Antontseva. Speculations regarding the man murdering his victim over money have not been confirmed by the police. However, the police have confirmed that the woman's fingerprint was used to access her bank account.

Antontseva's colleagues at the St Petersburg Technological Institute mourned the loss of the well-liked lecturer. The investigation into the murder continues.