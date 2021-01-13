Kim Cattrall reacted to news of the "Sex and the City" revival happening without her through a fan's social media post on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old "Filthy Rich" star has yet to publicly comment on her absence in the reboot. But she gave a hint about her sentiments by liking a fan's tweet about the series.

In the Twitter post, the fan expressed dismay that Cattrall's character, Samantha Jones, is not in the "Sex and the City" revival. But he also applauded the actress for "doing what is best" for her and for valuing herself first.

"I absolutely love 'Sex and the City' and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall," the fan wrote.

I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall ??? — MJB? (@charlieronce) January 11, 2021

"Indeed, it won't be the same but we fans applaud @KimCattrall for leaving on an incredible high & knowing when to rest an iconic character, beautifully portrayed. We all move forward & do so with love," another fan agreed.

In December 2019, Cattrall admitted that she feels "lucky" that she no longer has to film scenes for "Sex and the City" amid the then-rumours of a revival. She also made it clear that she will "never" reprise Samantha Jones.

"It's a no from me. You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun," she said in an interview with Daily Mail in July.

Cattrall reportedly took a swipe at her "Sex and the City" co-star Sarah Jessica Parker in her statement as she hinted that the latter is not a good person. Rumours of a feud between the two actresses have been going on since 1999 and the cause was only revealed after the series ended in 2004.

It is said that Cattrall is not happy with the pay disparity among the cast members in the series. Parker gets paid higher because she is the star in the series. She reportedly never got to move on from it unlike co-stars Cynthia Dixon and Kristin Davis and so she pulled out from the third movie and refused to be in the "Sex and the City" revival.