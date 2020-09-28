Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoyed a date night on Saturday, shutting down rumours that the reality TV star is planning to divorce her husband of six years after his repeated public outbursts caused by a serious episode of bipolar disorder.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West came together on Saturday to attend their friend's wedding. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star took to her Instagram stories to share snaps and footage from the socially-distanced nuptials.

The 39-year-old shared a picture of her's and her husband's footwear, her little silver bag and drink that sat between them, and captioned it: "Date Night." She shared several other pictures from the backyard gathering, but none of them showed Kanye's face.

The KIMS founder, who has claimed in the past that she doesn't really drink, also shared pictures of herself indulging in some booze. Posting a picture of a delicious-looking cocktail which was a deep shade of pink and featured a citrus garnish, Kim wrote: "It's a rare night that I have a drink." She shared another picture of a glass of rose and wrote: "Guess I need it!"

The date night comes just weeks after reports that Kim wants to end her marriage with the musician, with whom she shares four children- North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one. A source claimed to Page Six that Kanye's first speech for his presidential campaign in North Carolina whereby he spoke about "almost killing his daughter" may have "taken a toll" on their marriage.

The insider also claimed that the mother-of-four is just waiting for the "Jesus Is King" rapper to get through his latest episode of bipolar disorder before filing for divorce. "Kim has the whole divorce planned out but she's waiting for him to get through his latest episode," the source said.

After a series of public outbursts by Kanye, including one where he claimed he has been trying to divorce Kim for two years, the couple took a family trip with their children to work on their marriage. The duo has reportedly been getting along better after the trip to the Dominican Republic.