Kanya West's recent breakdown on the internet may have got his wife Kim Kardashian thinking about divorce. Sources suggest that she might be considering a separation from the American rapper particularly after his comments on abortion.

Speaking with Page Six, a source close to the couple reveals that Kanye West's recent bipolar episode whereby he spoke about "almost killing his daughter" may have "taken a toll" on their marriage. The "Keeping up with Kardashians" star may have thought of the divorce already. "Kim has the whole divorce planned out," an insider revealed, "but she's waiting for him to get through his latest episode."

West's recent Twitter rants featured a variety of shocking declarations that included his run for US president, the end of his partnership with Adidas, and living separately from his wife. In August, during his South Carolina campaign rally, West brought up the possibility of Kim Kardashian divorcing him because he publicly talked about the time when he and the latter discussed ending her first pregnancy with North West.

"I almost killed my daughter...My girlfriend called me screaming, crying," he said during the event. "I'm a rapper. And she said I'm pregnant. She was crying...Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to. She stood up, and she protected that child."

Meanwhile, another source told the publication that she "wouldn't divorce West because it wasn't 'a good look' at the time."

Nevertheless, Kim is said to be struggling through this situation that involves her husband's mental health and bipolar disorder. It is said that she is "sad" and "disappointed" to see the "Jesus Is King" singer deal with so much. "She is deeply disappointed and sad because Kanye is struggling," a source told Us Weekly. "It's a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time."

Moreover, the Grammy-winner artist is said to be not "abiding by terms of his care plan." This reportedly is believed to be the reason for his downward spiral in addition to feeling "isolated and alone essentially in his head."