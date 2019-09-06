The super teaser of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Season 17 is out. In the video, Kim Kardashian is heard saying that she might have 'lupus'. It is an autoimmune disease which causes inflammation in tissues and other organs.

"I feel this in my bones. I probably have lupus," as she wipes off her tears. Her mother, Kris Jenner, consoled her saying that she should try to be positive unless the results are out.

Lupus' symptoms are joint pains, skin rashes, kidney damage, etc. There is no complete cure for this. Taking courses of steroids might reduce its symptoms.

Kardashian already has psoriasis (immune-mediated disease-causing red and dry patches on the skin) and experienced pre-eclampsia (high blood pressure) and placenta accreta (placenta growing too deeply in the uterine wall) during her first two pregnancies. This is the reason why she opted for her third and fourth child through surrogacy.

The teaser seems to be filled with family issues, and the ways the Kardashians are trying to deal with it, E! News reports. The teaser begins with Jenner saying:"This family will never fall apart," she also says that for some reason things are a "little bit off".

As the teaser follows, we see the drama is gradually enhancing. Jenner is seen giving a harsh reply to people pointing out her affair with O.J. Simpson. "After 25 years, you think it just wouldn't be a thing," she rebuked. The 63-year-old is also seen lying on a stretcher with a neck injury.

Khloe Kardashian, referring to her basketballer boyfriend, Tristan Thompson cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's former BFF Jordyn Woods says, "My life is filled with drama." Thompson had kissed Woods during a house party.

Kourtney Kardashian is seen upset with the fact that everybody is meddling with her issues. Kim referring to Kourtney said that she is no more in the business as she just doesn't want to work. Meanwhile, Kourtney said she couldn't wait to move away. Khole asked her to go ahead with her plans rather than waiting.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are seen only in a photoshoot, and vacationing together. It seems they are staying away from the family drama. The family never appears to be in peace. Does this mean stardom comes with a price?

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" Season 17, will premiere on September 9, on E! Sunday, at 9 pm ET.