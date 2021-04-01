Kim Kardashian reportedly now relishes getting naked at home every chance she gets since Kanye West is no longer around to tell her to cover up.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" alum now "loves walking around naked after years of Kanye telling her to cover up." A source claimed that she has learned to love her body and embrace her flaws. She also no longer worries about what she must and must not wear with the rapper not around to critique her skimpy outfits.

"Kanye would make a habit of telling her to cover up. It seemed the more insecure he was, the more he fretted about her. She used to worry what she would wear each morning," the source told Heat magazine.

Now the mum-of-four has learned to "be easier on herself" and has even enjoyed sunbathing and sleeping naked. It is totally the opposite of what she would have done if West was around since he always told her to cover up.

"That's totally gone now, so she can express herself the way she wants to," the source added and claimed that Kardashian is "happiest stripping off entirely when the cameras aren't on her." The SKIMS founder even "sunbathes fully nude and sleeps in the buff." Doing so has reportedly, more than anything, taught her accept her flaws.

The 40-year-old reality TV star has yet to comment on the source's claims that she loves stripping to her birthday suit at home. But she has gone back to sharing more of her sexy photos on social media now that she has filed for divorce from West. Fans had noticed that the sexy images came out less often when she was with the "Yeezy" founder.

It would not be surprising to hear of Kardashian stripping naked after that controversial photoshoot she did in 2014, at the time when she was still married to West. She "broke the internet" when she went full commando in her photos for Paper magazine. She did not shy away from the camera when she posed for full-frontal shots and showed her nude body for all the world to see.