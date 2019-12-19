Kim Kardashian comments on the large diamond ring Kylie Jenner wore recently, and if the latter is back together with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres" show recently, where the host quizzed her about her half-sister's dating life. The comedian asked if Jenner and Scott have reconciled, to which Kardashian admitted that she does not know. She admitted though, that she believes the exes are not back together and are just co-parenting their daughter, Stormi.

"I honestly don't know. But I think that they are really just close friends and co-parenting amazingly," the 39-year-old mom-of-four told DeGeneres during Tuesday's guest appearance.

DeGeneres then asked Kardashian about the large sparkler spotted on Jenner's finger, when she attended P. Diddy's party recently. Aside from the glittering plunging ensemble that she wore to the music mogul's 50th birthday bash, the Kylie Cosmetics founder paired her cocktail dress with a large diamond ring.

"The big ring, definitely they're not engaged," Kardashian clarified and pointed out that Jenner wore the ring on a different finger. She said that her half-sister bought the ring herself.

"But, yeah, I don't know the status if they're together or not. I don't think they are," Kardashian continued.

Both Jenner and Scott have sparked reconciliation rumours. Last month, the "Look Mom I Can Fly" star wrote "Love you, that I really do" to a photo of a Kardashian-inspired floral display that spells "Astroworld," which is his 2018 album. This supposedly means that he still holds romantic feelings for Jenner.

As for the 22-year-old Jenner, she paid a sweet tribute to her ex-beau while in Calabasas, California. She wore Scott's "Astroworld" tracksuit, which is part of his album merchandise. She was spotted wearing the sport gear days after they both attended P.Diddy's birthday party.

Jenner confirmed in October through a Twitter post that she and Scott have broken up. She said that their focus now is their daughter, Stormi, and their friendship. Despite the split, they still hang out together. The rapper also still spends time with her and Stormi at her home in Calabasas, which only fuels the reconciliation rumours.