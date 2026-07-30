BTS has announced it will not submit its music for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards, marking the first time the K-pop supergroup has opted out of the awards process. The decision follows the Recording Academy's introduction of a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, prompting widespread debate over whether the move celebrates Asian artists or risks separating them from mainstream competition.

The seven-member group — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — shared an identical statement on Instagram on 29 July, saying, 'We have decided not to enter the Grammys this year. I hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language.'

Fans and industry observers have widely interpreted the announcement as a protest against the Academy's new category.

BTS Grammy History Fuelled Long-Running Frustration

BTS became the first K-pop act to receive a Grammy nomination in 2021, earning a nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Dynamite. The group performed during the ceremony but lost to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain On Me.

They returned with another nomination in 2022 for Butter before receiving three nominations in 2023, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for My Universe with Coldplay, Best Music Video for Yet to Come, and an Album of the Year credit through Coldplay's Music of the Spheres. Despite multiple nominations, BTS has never won a competitive Grammy.

The repeated losses led sections of the group's fanbase, known as ARMY, to accuse the Recording Academy of using BTS to boost television ratings and international interest while failing to recognise the group's achievements with a win.

All seven BTS members have also been voting members of the Recording Academy since 2019.

New Category Sparks Debate Over Asian Artists

The controversy intensified after the Recording Academy announced a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category in June 2026 ahead of the 69th Grammy Awards.

Read more BTS Boycott 2027 Grammys Over New Asian Pop Category, Call for Music Beyond 'Region or Language' BTS Boycott 2027 Grammys Over New Asian Pop Category, Call for Music Beyond 'Region or Language'

According to the Academy, the award will honour performances originating from or widely recognised in Asian markets, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop, with meaningful use of one or more Asian languages.

However, BTS' comeback album Arirang, released in March 2026, features predominantly English-language lyrics. The album topped the Billboard 200 for two weeks, while lead single Swim reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Because of the language requirements, several of the album's biggest tracks would not qualify for the new Asian Pop category.

Meanwhile, Recording Academy chief executive Harvey Mason Jr said he was 'saddened' by BTS' decision but respected the group's choice. He defended the new category, saying it was created to recognise the growing influence of Asian pop music and that artists could still compete in the general Grammy fields.

The announcement has drawn strong support from fans, with hashtags including #WeStandWithBTS trending across social media. Industry figures, including Epik High frontman Tablo, KPop Demon Hunters director Maggie Kang and producer Mike Will Made It, also publicly backed the group's stance.

Industry observers say BTS' decision highlights broader questions about whether creating region-specific categories expands recognition for global artists or limits their opportunities to compete alongside mainstream international acts.