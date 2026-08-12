The Office star Lucy Davis has asked friends and family to continue making fun of her as she lives with incurable stage-four breast cancer, saying humour helps her avoid feeling defined by the disease.

The 53-year-old British actress revealed that the cancer has spread to her spine, right hip and ribs. She was diagnosed approximately 18 months ago but had kept the illness private until sharing an emotional statement on Instagram.

Davis said severe pain sometimes makes standing and walking difficult, forcing her to use a wheelchair. Despite those challenges, she does not want the people closest to her to treat her like a 'sick person'.

Humour Remains 'Vital' for Davis

Davis said humour had become one of the most important ways she copes with her diagnosis.

She asked her friends and relatives to make fun of her 'as much as possible', adding that they were already very good at doing so. The actress believes being treated differently can make someone feel even more unwell.

Davis also joked that anyone who sees her using a wheelchair is welcome to give her a push.

Her comments reflect her determination to preserve ordinary relationships and continue finding joy despite the physical and emotional demands of cancer.

The actress said she was trying to spend whatever time she has left in the most enjoyable way possible. She also described herself as being at peace with what comes next.

Tiny 'Hard Spot' Almost Went Unchecked

Davis revealed that her first symptom was not an obvious lump but a tiny hard area in her breast.

She almost decided against having it examined, prompting her to urge other people not to dismiss unfamiliar changes in their bodies.

Read more 'Too Late for Chemo': The Office Star Lucy Davis Reveals She Has Incurable Stage 4 Breast Cancer 'Too Late for Chemo': The Office Star Lucy Davis Reveals She Has Incurable Stage 4 Breast Cancer

By the time she was diagnosed, the cancer had reached stage four and spread to her bones. Davis described the disease as incurable and said it was too late for chemotherapy.

Stage-four breast cancer, also known as metastatic or advanced breast cancer, occurs when cancer cells spread beyond the breast to other parts of the body. Treatment may help control the disease, manage symptoms and extend a patient's life, but it is not currently considered curable.

Davis shared a video of herself reading the traditional poem associated with ringing a bell at the end of cancer treatment. However, she rang the bell only once instead of the customary three times.

Davis Wants to Continue Acting

Davis said she still hopes to work because acting remains one of the greatest joys in her life.

She also plans to continue campaigning for animal rights, a cause she has supported for many years. A committed vegan, Davis has previously participated in animal-welfare campaigns challenging the use of bearskin for ceremonial military caps.

The daughter of comedian Jasper Carrott, Davis became widely known for playing receptionist Dawn Tinsley in the original British version of The Office.

She later appeared in Shaun of the Dead, Wonder Woman and Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Her television credits also include Ugly Betty, NCIS and The Villains of Valley View.

Friends, colleagues and fans have responded to her announcement with messages of support. Ricky Gervais, who created and starred in The Office, left a heart beneath her post.

Davis also sent her support to others living with cancer, acknowledging that the disease places significant physical and mental demands on patients.

For Davis, continuing to laugh, work and be treated normally is central to how she has chosen to face it.