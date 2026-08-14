K-pop global superstars RM and J-Hope of BTS are facing fierce backlash from their international fanbase after attending the co-headlining concert by Chris Brown and Usher in Toronto, Canada.

The appearance has sparked outrage among supporters who view the public association with Brown and Usher as a betrayal of the group's progressive values.

The controversy erupted after the duo attended Rogers Stadium on 12 August 2026, where they were seen enjoying the concert before posing for backstage photos with Brown and Usher.

For many fans, the public display of support for Brown is difficult to reconcile with BTS' previous messaging about feminism and respect for women.

They had a blast 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hzr4pEHDwP — BRWN (@BrwnoAmil) August 13, 2026

BTS' RM and J-Hope Attended 'The R&B Tour'

The appearance came as BTS prepare to return to Toronto for their own concerts on 22 and 23 August. Footage of RM and J-Hope at the show, along with their backstage interaction with Brown and Usher, quickly drew attention from ARMYs on social media.

For some fans, the criticism centres on RM's past public interest in feminist literature. He has previously been associated with Cho Nam-joo's feminist novel Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982, which explores sexism and discrimination experienced by women in South Korea.

One viral post directly questioned the perceived contradiction, asking: 'What is the point of reading feminist books if, when faced with a real situation involving violence against a woman, you can simply smile beside the man who committed it and celebrate meeting him?'

I feel like this ARMY put it perfectly pic.twitter.com/EnWRwK924m — mari (@googiloops) August 13, 2026

ARMYs Slam the K-pop Stars

Much of the backlash centres on Brown's history of legal and personal controversies. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to felony assault against his then-girlfriend Rihanna and received probation and community labour.

les recuerdo que así quedó rihanna por culpa de chris brown!!! https://t.co/gEmiz3S2Ud pic.twitter.com/8hV7kYvN5W — chαrꕤ (@cdechannie) August 13, 2026

More recently, Brown pleaded guilty to affray in July 2026 over a 2023 incident at a London nightclub involving music producer Abraham Diaw. More serious assault charges were dropped as part of the case, and Brown is due to be sentenced in October.

The timing of the Toronto concert has intensified criticism among some fans. One ARMY wrote: 'Chris Brown concert? Really? A man who nearly beat a woman to de@th? And your own fandom is mostly women? Wow... that's a choice.'

Chris Brown concert? Really?



A man who nearly beat a woman to de@th? And your own fandom is mostly women? Wow... that's a choice.

You can do and listen to whatever you like, but at least don't advertise it or give it positive attention online when you have such a huge influence. pic.twitter.com/IfPdopeEnv — Sansa Clowns✨⟭⟬ (@evie_serene) August 13, 2026

Another viral reaction said: 'Imagine if it was a women in the industry attending his concert, of course men get away with anything.'

imagine if it was a women in the industry attending his concert , ofcourse men get away with anything. pic.twitter.com/F83jXjH0Es — . (@pinknoir_4) August 13, 2026

The comments reflect criticism from fans who believe the public interaction sends a troubling message, particularly given BTS' large female following.

Read more BTS' J-Hope and RM Face Fan Backlash Over Chris Brown Photo After Attending R&B Tour in Toronto BTS' J-Hope and RM Face Fan Backlash Over Chris Brown Photo After Attending R&B Tour in Toronto

However, there has been no indication that RM or J-Hope commented on Brown's past conduct or intended their attendance as an endorsement of it.

'The R&B Tour' Controversies

The backlash comes as The R&B Tour has generated controversy of its own, particularly over interactions between the performers and fans. Brown has faced scrutiny for intimate interactions with fans during his shows, prompting online debate about boundaries and audience participation.

Usher also recently attracted attention after an on-stage interaction with a fan during a July concert in Nashville. He invited Gabrielle Cheyenne to participate in a sensual routine, but she appeared uncomfortable, prompting him to end the segment and have her leave the stage.

Cheyenne later said she had expected to be brought on stage for Brown and did not initially know she would be interacting with Usher. At a subsequent show, Usher warned fans not to come on stage unless they genuinely wanted to participate.

Usher responds to viral Chris Brown fan he kicked off stage in Nashville during Mobile, Alabama show



“Before we get started, don’t bring your ass up here if you don’t wanna be here. God don’t like ugly. But he don’t certainly feel too good about pretty privilege either.” pic.twitter.com/2XUVxjuqqE — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) July 29, 2026

Against that backdrop, RM and J-Hope's attendance has become another flashpoint, with ARMYs debating celebrity influence, accountability, and the implications of publicly associating with controversial artists.