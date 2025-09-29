A royal showdown reportedly erupted behind palace walls during US President Donald Trump's state visit, as the Princess of Wales, Catherine, made a 'golden' return to the spotlight.

Her scene-stealing appearance not only charmed the president but has allegedly enraged Queen Camilla, with insiders claiming tension between the two is at an all-time high. The fury was reportedly sparked after a royal expert declared Kate 'is definitely showing traits of being a remarkable future queen.'

How Kate Middleton 'Eclipsed' Queen Camilla

All the stops were pulled out for the historic visit, which involved a 120-strong horse carriage to mark Trump's arrival at Windsor Castle. Kate, resplendent in a golden opera coat and the Lover's Knot tiara, was given the full spotlight and seated tactically next to the president.

A royal insider told Woman's Day Australia: 'All eyes were on Kate, there's absolutely no doubt about that. Both Trump and Melania were in raptures over her and she literally held court like the queen she'll soon be to perfection. She was glowing, charming and made everyone feel comfortable, well, almost everyone.'

Author Bethan Holt explained that Kate's attire, a stunning gown with a gold opera coat by Phillipa Lepley, was also a significant message. Holt told Page Six: 'Trump usually wears a red tie. Red is obviously the big MAGA colour, and he loves gold. It felt like a very calculated decision to wear gold.'

The insider added: 'The actual queen, Camilla, was not as enchanted and did little to hide her frustration at being completely eclipsed. There were moans and groans behind the scenes at how well Kate was doing... Kate showed who the real star of the show is, and it was impossible to notice the contrast.'

Queen Camilla's Frustration 'Boils Over'

An informant asserted that Queen Camilla has a right to be upset, explaining that she and King Charles went through hell preparing for the state visit while it feels like the Prince and Princess of Wales simply arrive and take all the credit.

This tension reportedly stems from Camilla's desire for her husband to be the focus during his reign, only to see him constantly overshadowed by Prince William and Kate in the headlines.

The source added that this is frustrating for the Queen, particularly as Kate's recent return to public life has a distinctly queenly presence. The informant concluded that while Camilla is fed up with being outshone, she should be warned that messing with Kate would be at her own peril.

That 'Humiliating' Viral Moment

A circulated video featuring Camilla and Kate seems to support claims that things were tense behind the scenes, allegedly showing the Queen brushing Kate away during a conversation with Melania Trump.

A tipster told RadarOnline: 'Things were strained backstage. All eyes were on Kate, and Camilla was clearly aware of that. She was furious that the attention had slipped away from her.'

The source continued: 'It may have looked minor, but Kate took it as being sidelined. After all the effort she has put into proving herself as the future of the monarchy, it was deeply humiliating.'

During the state banquet, the president was also observed looking at Kate while referring to the 'Queen.' Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told People: 'Trump directed most of his conversation toward Kate. She came across as polished, confident, completely natural. The contrast with Camilla was clear, and she was aware of it.'

An insider told Closer that the tension was impossible to ignore, adding that from the moment Kate arrived, she proved herself to be the real power player.

The state visit appears to have publicly exposed the simmering tensions and complex power dynamics at the heart of the monarchy. With insiders warning that Queen Camilla is 'fed up with being outshone' but should 'mess with Kate at her own peril,' the relationship between the current and future queen is under intense scrutiny.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment on behalf of Queen Camilla and Kensington Palace for comment on behalf of Kate Middleton.