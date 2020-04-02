King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain's royal visit to the United States has been postponed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia were due to be hosted by US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a state visit at the White House on Tuesday, April 21. However, both the parties have decided to call off the anticipated visit to focus on the COVID-19 crisis.

The White House confirmed the news in a press release, stating that the tour has been cancelled in order for the United States and Spain to devote their full resources and attention to coronavirus response. The visit might be scheduled in the near future after the situation gets controlled, but the date hasn't been confirmed yet.

"President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look forward to welcoming Their Majesties to the United States and the White House in the near future. The United States will continue to work with Spain and all of our European partners to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement reads.

The Spanish royal court also took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the update and wrote that the Spanish monarch spoke to the first couple of the United States by telephone to discuss the visit. "They have highlighted the good bilateral relations and solidarity of both countries in the face of #COVID19 and shared willingness to regain the State Visit to the US as soon as possible," it reads. The last time King Felipe and Queen Letizia visited the US and met the Trumps was in June 2018, but that wasn't a state visit.

Meanwhile, the royal couple has cancelled their public engagements and has been carrying out their duties from home. The parents-of-two themselves faced COVID-19 scare and got tested for novel coronavirus as Spain equality minister Irene Montero tested positive just days after meeting the queen. Though the couple's results came out negative, they decided to self-quarantine as a preventive measure against the virus that has claimed over 9,000 lives in the country.