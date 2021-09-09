Kirk Cooper and Kagan Dunlap are perfect examples of having a job you love but still wanting more out of life. Cooper is a former high school teacher, and Dunlap has a distinguished career as a US Marine. These gentlemen had a calling for a life of service, which was the basis for their entrepreneurial ventures.

Teachers are heroes, but their paychecks usually do not reflect this. Needing to supplement his income, Kirk Cooper began flipping houses in 2013 before venturing into the world of Amazon selling. Seeing the possibilities e-commerce offered, he committed himself to an Amazon storefront which now brings in six figures a month. This success prompted him to start the company Ecom Automation Gurus to teach people how to succeed the way he did.

Kagan Dunlap had a desire to serve his country and joined the Marine Corps in 2014. His exemplary service earned him a spot in the prestigious Marine Corps Enlisted Commissioning Education Program (MECEP). This allowed Dunlap, a bodybuilder and avid fitness supporter, to pursue a degree in this field. In June of 2021, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Bachelor of Exercise and Sports Science. With this degree and his military experience, Dunlap wants to help others achieve their desired fitness goals by providing the most up-to-date information and methods available.

Cooper and Dunlap, though they loved their initial careers, just wanted to break out of the modern-day rat race. They succeeded with commitment and hard work, which resulted in the growth they were seeking. They knew risks would be involved, but they also understood the entrepreneurial mantra that high risk equals high rewards. While welcoming constructive feedback, Cooper and Dunlap did have to tune out some of the more pessimistic voices, especially those of people who have never done what they sought to accomplish. Today, they continue to serve others but in a different capacity. They followed their passions and realized it was possible to make a lucrative income while doing so.

Kirk Cooper and Kagan Dunlap offer invaluable services to people from all walks of life, and they have cultivated enormous customer bases. Cooper provides expertise on how to exponentially increase income, while Dunlap provides clients with accurate information and techniques to help them achieve optimal fitness. Health and wealth are two things that people tend to want in abundance, so these gentlemen are ready to provide and love every minute of it. They are working smarter, not harder, and this is step one to exiting the rat race.