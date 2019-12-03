Dakota Johnson's recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres can be counted as one of the most awkward interviews on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." What started as a banter went into full-on battle mode after Dakota refused to accept Ellen's false accusations against her.

Dakota Johnson was grilled by Ellen DeGeneres during her appearance at the talk show last year for not inviting the host to her 29th birthday party. So for her 30th, the "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress made sure that Ellen receives an invite, and was not happy when Ellen again complained of not being invited.

"Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen," Dakota said after Ellen asked about Dakota's 30th birthday bash in Malibu: "How was the party? I wasn't invited."

Dakota who was attending the show to promote her new film "Peanut Butter Falcon," explained to the host that she had specifically invited her after she gave her a hard time at the show last year for missing the invitation, reports Mirror.

"Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s*** about not inviting you, but I didn't even know you wanted to be invited," the 30-year-old told Ellen, to which the latter responded: "Well, who wouldn't want to be invited to a party?"

Dakota retorted, "Well, I didn't even know you liked me," while Ellen defended herself "Of course I like you. You knew I like you." The awkward conversation was followed by an awkward silence until Ellen added: "You've been on the show many times, and don't I show like?"

However, that wasn't the end of the conversation, as Ellen protested she hadn't received an invite. Dakota, meanwhile, made sure Ellen knew of her innocence as she hit back: "Ask everybody. Ask Jonathan, your producer, who says you were." After Ellen's producer reminded her she was out of town at the time of the party, the host asked out loud "Why didn't I go?" before admitting defeat and joking: "Oh yeah, I had that thing."

The 61-year-old then confessed she "didn't remember that until just now" and thanked Dakota for the gesture. While Johnson celebrated her 30th birthday in Malibu on October 5, a day after her actual birthday, Ellen was spotted in Texas on October 6, sitting beside George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush at a Dallas Cowboys game.

Nonetheless, this wasn't the only downhill conversation from the show. Following the birthday debacle, Dakota told Ellen Tig Notaro who did a stand-up at her birthday is her "favourite comedian," before adding "other than you!"

Even Dakota and Ellen were aware of the disaster the interview had turned into as the actress pretended to leave the studio as to jokingly finish the interview, before sitting back down and saying: "I'm sorry!"

Ellen also retorted that she had been speaking to her number one favourite actress, Jennifer Aniston, to which Dakota laughed and confessed: "Gosh, this isn't going well."