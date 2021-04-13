Amass shooting Monday afternoon at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, has left a police officer and others wounded. The school has been secured, according to police.

There have been no confirmed reports as to the number of wounded. The incident was first reported at about 4:00 p.m. local time.

The police officer was reportedly transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. According to Knoxville ABC affiliate WATE, Mayor Indya Kincannon said she visited the officer and said he's in good spirits.

Knoxville County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas told NBC News that all uninvolved students were sent home.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

Thomas didn't offer further details, saying only that the event was "tragic."

With little information, Gov. Bill Lee addressed the shooting in a press conference for education funding.

"I want to acknowledge a very difficult and tragic situation we have developing across the state right now in Knoxville," Lee said. "Austin-East Magnet High School. There's apparently a school shooting there. I've just been informed about that just recently. We don't have a lot of details about that current situation, but law enforcement will update us appropriately."

Austin-East Magnet High School is a public school operated by Knox County Schools and has roughly 700 students.