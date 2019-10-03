The Korean tour has handed golfer Bio Kim a three-year ban after the 29-year old made an obscene gesture towards a spectator. Although Kim won the Daegu-Gyeongbuk Open, the Korean tennis authority raised a red flag for inappropriate behaviour. Allegedly, Kim showed his middle finger towards the crowd.

The crowd was distracting him while teeing off. As a result, Kim couldn't resist showing his disgust towards the crowd. The Korean Professional Golfers' Association not only banned the golfer but also fined him £6,750.

Speaking about why Kim has been handed such a hefty penalty, the KPGA mentioned that the golfer violated etiquette because of inappropriate behaviour.

All of this happened on Kim's 16th tee of the final round. While he was about to take a swing, a spectator's smartphone started ringing. Kim was distracted and his drive could reach only 100 yards. The leading earner of the Korean tour couldn't help but show his disgust by displaying an inappropriate gesture.

However, Kim later apologised for the gesture. In spite of that, he has been called for a hearing in Seoul. All of this was made worse since his video went viral. The KPGA claims that a golfer of Kim's standard should have shown more patience and should have controlled his behaviour. After all, it is the game's reputation that is harmed.

When asked whether the penalty is justified, American-Korean golfer Kevin Na expressed his concerns. As per Golf Channel, he finds the three-year ban period to be extreme and ridiculous. However, Na agrees that Kim hasn't done the right thing.

Na said, "You're taking a man's job for three years. Yes, he was unprofessional and there should be consequences for it, but don't take a man's job away for three years."

The golfer chose media cameras to apologise in front of the world. He even kneeled down in front of the national TV. However, Kim's regret hasn't brought any positive news for him, as of now. He already pleaded for leniency. As of now,, there aren't any reports that can reveal whether the Korean would be allowed to feature in golf tours around the world.