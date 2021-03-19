Kris Jenner shared her hopes that daughter Kim Kardashian and Kanye West can learn to co-parent their four children effectively following confirmation of their divorce.

The reality TV star spoke about the split for the first time during Thursday's appearance on "The Kyle & Jackie O Show." She acknowledged that "it's always going to be hard anytime" especially since there are kids involved when asked if the exes are handling the divorce well.

Kardashian and West share four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and the youngest Psalm, 1. The SKIMS founder had requested joint legal and physical custody of the kids and according to reports, she wants the kids to stay with her at their home in California so they can be near her family.

Family is important according to Jenner and she is also thankful that she has a close bond with her children.

"The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and we're supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids [Kardashian and West] to be happy," the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star explained. She also shared her hope for the couple's kids to be happy as well and called it "the goal."

"I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and the appreciation of one another, and that everyone's okay. That's what you want as a mom," Jenner shared.

Kardashian and West divorced after nearly six years together. Their relationship reportedly hit a rough patch when the Yeezy founder ran for U.S. president in 2021. The last straw was when he revealed private details about his married life and his family during a campaign speech.

They tried to make the marriage work through counseling but the pandemic reportedly also added to the problem. The rapper spent most of his time in his Wyoming ranch while the mum-of-four stayed with the kids in California.

Kardashian sought the aid of celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser to help with the divorce proceedings. Aside from joint custody of the kids, she also requested to keep the family's Hidden Hills home.