Kim Kardashian will get to keep the 15,000-square-foot Southern California mansion that she and ex-husband Kanye West purchased in 2014.

A report from TMZ revealed that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star gets to keep the rights to the property as part of her divorce deal. She and the four kids she shares with the rapper — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1— have been taking up residence in the Hidden Hills mansion. It is said that she likes the house so she is not just going to pack up and leave.

Moreover, keeping their L.A. family home will be good for the kids. Most of Kardashian's family live close to the neighborhood so they have someone close by they can run to whenever there is a problem.

A source claimed that the reality TV star has made her life there and "it's her kids' main home." There was reportedly "never a question" whether she was going to keep the home.

It is unclear where West plans to take up permanent residence. Despite not having any familial ties in the area, the L.A. mansion is also close to his heart. He was very involved in the interior and structural design of the mansion during the renovation process. He and Kardashian bought the property for $20 million and spent another $20 million for the renovations.

However, the Yeezy founder has spent most of his time at his 9,000-acre ranch in Wyoming after he bought it in 2019. Sources claimed that he has been holed up there ever since his marriage with Kardashian started going sideways.

Kardashian and West's upscale home in the Santa Monica Mountains made it to the cover of Architectural Digest in March 2020 because of its minimalist design. The Alex Vervoordt-designed home follows the Japanese philosophy called "wabi-sabi," which is said to promote "wisdom in natural simplicity." Outside, there are two pools and a vineyard.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after nearly seven years of marriage. She requested joint legal and physical custody of their four kids. The split is said to be amicable and that the reality TV star is expected to take care of the children most of the time in Hidden Hills.