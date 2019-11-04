Kris Jenner is still mourning the loss of close friend Nicole Brown Simpson and is disgusted at the rumours of her affair with Nicole's husband OJ Simpson.

On Sunday's episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians", Kris Jenner broke down into tears as she read an article claiming an affair between her and the former footballer, OJ Simpson. The episode was filmed in June, just ahead of the 25th anniversary of Nicole Brown's death.

Jenner's friend was murdered alongside friend Ron Goldman on June 12, 1994. Simpson was charged with both murders, but acquitted after a controversial and highly publicised criminal trial. He was later found liable for both deaths in a civil suit in 1997.

"Did you see that article? It says 'O.J. Simpson once bragged about his hot tub hookup with wife's best friend Kris Jenner that led to the Momager needing hospital treatment. The former footballer reportedly claimed the size of his manhood sent Kris Jenner to the hospital, according to his former manager, Norman Pardo'", Kim Kardashian asks her mom during the episode.

Jenner who has repeatedly refuted claims of her affair with OJ and of him being Khloe Kardashian's father got upset after the rumours surfaced again with the release of a new documentary, reports E! News.

In a conversation with mother MJ Shannon, the momager said, "June's always depressing though. It always reminds me of the anniversary of Nicole's death. And it's like, year after year, it becomes a little more faded."

"It's really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started the media gives it life and breath. And on the anniversary of Nicole's death, it's so tasteless and disgusting," the 63-year-old said.

The reality TV personality also said she is going to sue the publication that printed the story. "It's just lie after lie after lie after lie and there's only so much that one human being can take," she said. Though Khloe urged her to focus "on the good", Jenner said her team has decided to take legal action.

"I think it's just really unfair to Nicole's family, my family for these stupid rumors to be flying around out there. It's always right there, under the surface. My team has decided to take legal action because, once and for all, I have to do something about it," Jenner told Khloe.

Jenner also revealed she and her friend Faye Resnick were once asked for a sit-down interview over the death of their mutual friend, but the two refused. Jenner told her mother: "The last thing we want to do is keep talking about that side of it again. Just with [what] the public wants to know, and what they're interested in, is not the same thing as what our memories are and where our hearts are."

Just last week, Jenner and Resnick sat down at a restaurant and were seen getting teary-eyed over the loss of Nicole, who was a mutual close friend of the duo for decades before her death. The two friends recalled that the last time they were at that restaurant, Nicole was present with them.