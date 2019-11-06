Fans favourite vampires Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are not together anymore, but the "Twilight" star still does not leave any chance to praise her ex-boyfriend. In the latest, she said she would have married the actor if he had proposed.

Kristen Stewart recalled her relationship with "first love" Robert Pattinson whe she dropped by "The Howard Stern Show" on Tuesday and referred to him as "the best." The actress was at the show to promote her new film "Charlie's Angels".

"We were together for years, that was my first [love]," the 29-year-old said. The actress met Pattinson when she was only 18 after she landed the role of Bella Swan in romantic vampire drama series "Twilight", and fell in love with him as Bella fell in love with his character Edward.

The actress said she would have married Pattinson if he had proposed and also added she can't wait to propose to her current girlfriend screenwriter, Dylan Meyer. Stewart said "absolutely" when host Howard Stern asked if she was ready to propose, reports People.

"I'm not a super duper traditionalist, but at the same time...every relationship I've ever been in, I thought that was it. I've never really been the most casual person," she said. Pattinson and Stewart broke up in 2012 after photos surfaced of her making out with Snow White director Rupert Sanders.

Speaking about their days together, Stewart said their relationship was deprived of so many experiences because they chose not to go public.

"We didn't walk down the street holding hands because we were like, 'We don't wanna give it to 'em.' But then, we didn't get to walk down the street holding hands, and it sucked," she revealed.

The Charlie's Angels star said she told Meyer she loves her just two months into the relationship, even though they had known each other for more than six years. "I want to make movies and kids with this girl. I can't believe I'm so lucky. I literally drew her in a dream, and now she exists," she said of Meyer.

The action comedy film directed by Elizabeth Banks is the third installment in the "Charlie's Angels" film series. Starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the titular angels, the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on Friday, November 15.