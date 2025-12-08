Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has issued a forceful condemnation of escalating violence targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, declaring attacks against law enforcement operating in American communities 'completely unacceptable'.

The Cabinet official's remarks come as federal agents face mounting threats whilst conducting operations to remove violent criminals from neighbourhoods across the nation.

Violence Against ICE Officers Declared 'Completely Unacceptable'

Noem emphasised that most ICE officers live in the very communities where they conduct enforcement operations, working on streets where their children attend school. 'I think the violence against our ICE officers and our law enforcement is completely unacceptable', she stated. 'Most of these law enforcement officers live in those communities. They're out there on the streets and neighbourhoods where they live, where their children go to school'.

The Secretary stressed that federal agents care deeply about their communities and are committed to removing dangerous criminals from local streets. She warned that applications and online platforms that dox officers—revealing their locations during law enforcement operations against violent criminals—are fundamentally wrong and must be stopped.

Apps That Dox Federal Agents Endanger Officers' Lives

Such apps directly endanger the lives of ICE officers who are working to protect American citizens, according to Noem. 'Anything that would dox them and release their whereabouts when they're out doing law enforcement operations against violent criminals is wrong and needs to be stopped', she explained. The Department of Homeland Security chief argued that these platforms encourage dangerous confrontations that put federal agents at risk whilst they perform their duties.

The government is conducting targeted arrests nationwide to ensure individuals who violate Americans and citizens living in these communities face justice and deportation proceedings. 'We're doing targeted arrests across the country to make sure that those who would violate Americans and citizens that live in these communities will be removed, they'll be brought to justice and then they'll be deported', Noem said.

TSA Officers Receive £7,900 Bonuses for Exemplary Service During Shutdown

In separate news, Noem distributed £7,900 ($10,000) bonus cheques to Transportation Security Administration employees at Tampa International Airport who demonstrated exceptional dedication during the 43-day government shutdown. The select group of TSA workers was recognised on Monday for showing 'exemplary service' whilst working without pay during the shutdown.

Noem explained that supervisors nominated the individuals receiving the cheques, and additional bonuses will be awarded to employees at other airports. Last month, she handed out similar bonus cheques to TSA employees at Boston's Logan Airport and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport who maintained their posts throughout the shutdown without calling off.

The shutdown placed significant strain on airports, as many TSA employees and air traffic controllers began calling out of work. As government employees, they do not receive paycheques during shutdowns. Approximately 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA employees worked without pay during the 43-day period.

Bonus Cheques Help Federal Workers Recover From Financial Strain

President Donald Trump announced this week his intention to award £7,900 ($10,000) bonuses to air traffic controllers who maintained their work schedules. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed he would work with Congress on the awards.

Noem clarified the bonus cheques were being awarded to TSA officers who took extra shifts and exceeded work requirements during the shutdown. 'They were an example... They helped individuals, they served extra shifts', Noem said. 'They helped with transportation of people getting back and forth to work'. The cheques aim to help families of workers regain financial stability after going without pay for six weeks, during which some struggled to cover mortgages, childcare, or other essential costs.