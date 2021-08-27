Life is a never-ending learning experience that takes us through countless ups and downs. However, Kristina Nazaryan explains that what's most important is to take these life lessons and apply them to everyday life. Many of these lessons come from experience, and applying what we learn from them can make a significant difference in our future endeavors.

Kristina Nazaryan is a celebrity makeup artist who believes in making women feel beautiful and confident in their bodies. Nazaryan is also the Founder and CEO of I Luv Me VIP Beauty Service. Her expansive career has seen her work with international celebrities like Gina Torres, Nicole Scherzinger, and Princess Beatrice, among others. She has also been featured in leading magazines, such as Harper's Bazaar Middle East, Hello Middle East, and International Villa 88.

This extensive experience has come wrapped in many crucial lessons, some of which, Kristina Nazaryan explains, have even caught her off guard. Out of those, here, she shares three critical life lessons from her personal experience that she believes can benefit others.

Walk your own path.

Kristina Nazaryan explains that judgment is intrinsically part of human existence; you can't avoid it. Therefore, the best way to address it is to push through and only listen to your purpose. She says that it is difficult to shut out the noise and peer pressure, but you need to remain strong and stay on the path you have started on to carve out your unique destiny. Kristina further highlights the importance of sticking to your goals and not letting someone else's dreams influence your own. "Map out your path and stick to it," she says.

Good things don't come easy.

A successful career doesn't fall from the skies, and neither do great plans. Kristina Nazaryan explains that her career results from many unseen failed attempts, sleepless nights, and setbacks. However, holding strong is essential. According to Kristina, luck can only take you so far; you need to work hard to create the life you want. This also translates to learning from mistakes to fight your battles because, at the end of the day, you are the only one who can fight for your life with as much dedication.

Don't hesitate—Act when you need to!

Kristina Nazaryan explains that, more often than not, people fail because they lack the confidence and courage to pursue their dreams. She explains, "When you hesitate, you hold yourself back, and it puts you in a cage of what-ifs." Kristina urges people to take action when it's time to act and seize the day. "Don't worry too much about the result because no matter what happens, you will have learned something at the end of it. Fear of failure should never keep you from reaching for your dreams."

Putting your knowledge into action is imperative to success. Kristina Nazaryan explains that learning from past experiences fuels personal growth. Here's hoping you learned something from Kristina's meaningful insights that you can apply to your life.