Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson is going all out to win her back but Khloe is conflicted about it.

The Sunday's episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" shot in June shows Khloe Kardashian receiving a stunning diamond necklace as a gift from Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares a one-year-old daughter- True.

The on-and-off couple has been struggling to co-parent their daughter, after splitting over multiple alleged cheating scandals. Khloe and Tristan called their relationship off in February after the NBA star allegedly cheated on Khloe with her sister Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

In the new episode of the reality TV series, Khloe travels to Connecticut for an event along with her friends Khadijah and Malika Haqq. On her arrival at the hotel, the 35-year-old finds a gift box waiting on the bed, carrying a diamond necklace, reports Entertainment Tonight.

The Haqq sisters reveal they helped in delivering the gift to Khloe on Tristan's request as they want her to give another chance to Tristan. In a confessional interview in the show, the sisters explain: "Tristan reached out to see if we would help him get Khloe this gift. Of course, we said yes!"

Khloe likes the necklace and tries it on, but struggles to decide what it would mean to Tristan if she accepts it. "I am conflicted as to if I should keep it or not because I just want to make sure there are no expectations. It's the sweetest kindest gesture, but that still doesn't mean, 'OK, a necklace is just gonna fix everything,'" the socialite says.

However, the necklace was not the end of her troubles, as Tristan surprised her with a pink diamond ring on the night before her 35th birthday, on June 27. In a midseason super tease that was released in October, Khloe was seen discussing the ring with Scott Disick. "Look what Tristan gave me last night. A pink diamond," Khloe says to which Scott replies, "It looks fully like an engagement ring." Khloe further explained to Scott that Tristan called the ring a "promise ring".

Khloe did not get back with Tristan but has not started dating as well. In the episode shot in June, she is seen explaining to sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian her decision to not rekindle the romance.

"I don't want to be with him. I don't. But I appreciate how nice he's being to me, and he should be nice to me. There's nothing wrong with that. I want us to have a healthy, kind and, yes, loving relationship where True can see her mom and dad hug each other when we see each other," Khloe said.