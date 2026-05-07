Kyle Loftis, founder of the widely followed motorsports platform 1320Video, has died suddenly, leaving the global car community in shock. His death was confirmed by the 1320Video team in a statement shared on social media, describing the situation as an 'extremely saddening loss' and noting they were in a state of shock.

Loftis built one of the most influential automotive media brands online, turning grassroots street racing footage into a global digital platform. His passing comes months after he survived a serious crash in December while filming content, an incident that had already raised concerns among fans. No official cause of death has been released, and it remains unclear whether the earlier crash is connected.

What Is Kyle Loftis' 1320Video?

Kyle Loftis launched 1320Video in 2003 as an independent project focused on documenting street racing, drag racing, and wider car culture. The platform quickly gained attention for its raw and unfiltered approach, showcasing real racers and modified cars outside of mainstream motorsport coverage.

Over time, 1320Video developed into a major online brand within automotive media, with nearly four million subscribers on YouTube and a large following across social platforms. The channel became known for covering drag racing events, roll racing, dyno sessions, and car meets across the United States and beyond.

How 1320Video Became A Leading Motorsport Media Brand

1320Video grew by consistently travelling to racing events and documenting underground and grassroots motorsport scenes that were often overlooked by traditional broadcasters. Its content style, focused on authenticity and community participation, helped it stand out in a crowded digital landscape.

The platform's influence expanded as online automotive culture grew, making it a key reference point for fans of performance cars and street racing footage. While it also faced criticism due to the risks associated with street racing content, its audience continued to grow, cementing its place as one of the most recognised motorsport media outlets online.

December Crash And Safety Concerns

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In December, Kyle Loftis was involved in a serious crash while filming content for 1320Video. The incident was widely discussed within the motorsports community, particularly as Loftis had been actively documenting racing content at the time.

He survived the crash, but it raised renewed attention around the dangers linked to motorsport filming and high-speed racing environments. Following news of his death, some fans have revisited the incident online, though there has been no official confirmation linking the December crash to his passing.

Net Worth Of Kyle Loftis And 1320Video

Kyle Loftis' net worth has not been publicly disclosed, and there are no verified financial records available detailing his personal earnings. However, according to reports, Loftis' personal net worth sits around $4.5 million (£3.3 million). 1320Video's YouTube channel, on the other hand, has a reported net worth of between $578,000 and $3.47 million (roughly £425,000 and £2.76 million) based on performance.

1320Video is understood to have operated as a successful digital media business, generating revenue through YouTube advertising, sponsorship partnerships, merchandise, and coverage of major motorsport events. The platform's long-standing presence and large audience made it one of the most commercially established brands within niche automotive media, though specific financial figures remain unconfirmed.

Tributes From The Motorsport Community

Following the announcement of his death, tributes have poured in from across the motorsport world, including racers, content creators, and fans. Many described Loftis as a pioneering figure who helped bring underground racing culture into mainstream online spaces.

Others highlighted his role in giving exposure to independent racers and car builders who would otherwise have remained unknown to wider audiences. The news has prompted widespread reflection on his influence within automotive media and the legacy of 1320Video in shaping modern motorsport content.