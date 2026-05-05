Charlie Kirk, the late founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), reportedly lived with a persistent sense of impending doom regarding his leadership of the conservative movement. His private correspondence with Candace Owens, a friend and former communications director for the organisation, suggests that he viewed his potential demise not as a remote possibility, but as a recurring psychological certainty.

Owens shared a screenshot of their conversation revealing Kirk's haunting premonition, one that would prove significant after he was shot dead at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University on 10 September.

Haunting Precedents In Private Messaging Records

The exchange between the two political figures suggests that Kirk was deeply unsettled by the risks associated with his public role. In a message that has since gained significant traction online, Kirk confessed his fears to Owens during what he described as a 'depressing' conversation. He appeared to believe that his work with TPUSA had placed a permanent target on his back.

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During the dialogue, Kirk wrote: 'Anyway I am not sure if I will live to see the end of this revolution. I believe you were the piece God meant me to meet that will finish the fight. Since I started TPUSA, I knew in my gut that I might get wiped out at any time.'

Kirk said he could not explain the feeling, but that he dreamt about it 'all the time.' Owens responded with a mixture of concern and scepticism, attempting to de-escalate the gravity of his premonition by suggesting it was a psychological phenomenon rather than a prophecy. She replied that the feeling was 'so weird,' further noting it was 'More a fear manifestation than an actualization.' Kirk told her: 'I'm just telling you what I know to be true.'

Kirk's premonition came true. On 10 September, he was shot dead at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University.

Since the week leading up to Charlie’s death, I have had vivid dreams. They have been unceasing.

I wish he were alive so I could tell him that I don’t doubt him anymore and that it weighs so heavily on my heart that I didn’t see it sooner.

There is a deep sense I have that I… pic.twitter.com/mnhObuMZzq — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 5, 2026

Owens Challenges Turning Point USA Over Alleged Deception

Following Kirk's death, Owens has transitioned from a supportive colleague to a vocal critic of the organisation he built. She has publicly questioned TPUSA's transparency, suggesting that its leadership has not been forthcoming about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Owens has been accusing the organisation of a cover-up regarding the specific details of the assassination. She has suggested that the group's official narrative does not align with the independent information she has gathered. Her insistence on a deeper inquiry has placed TPUSA on the defensive as it attempts to maintain institutional stability.

The friction between Owens and the remaining leadership points to a broader disagreement over how Kirk's legacy should be managed. While the organisation seeks to move forward, Owens remains focused on the discrepancies in the timeline of events.

Ballistic Discrepancies and Unconventional Assassination Theories

As the investigation continues, a variety of alternative theories have emerged to challenge the initial police reports. One of the most prominent claims involves an Iranian hacker who asserts that the traditional shooting narrative is entirely false.

The hacker alleges that Kirk was never actually shot by a conventional firearm during the event in question. Instead, he was reportedly murdered with an exploding pen mic that he used from the event. This theory posits that the device was sabotaged to deliver a lethal charge or explosive force upon activation.

A separate claim has circulated regarding ballistic evidence and primary suspect Tyler Robinson. Forensic experts have since debunked that claim, concluding that the inability to identify a match does not rule Robinson out as the shooter.

It has been nearly eight months since Charlie Kirk passed away. However, his death remains a mystery to many, as there are still a lot of unanswered questions surrounding the shooting.