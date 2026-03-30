'Blue Bloods' actor Alex Duong died on Saturday after a year-long battle with cancer.

Comedian and actor Alex Duong died at 42 on 28 March, one year after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. He succumbed to septic shock while confined at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California.

Duong's friend Hilarie Steele said he passed away peacefully, 'surrounded by love and dear friends.' 'He was comfortable and thankfully out of pain,' Steele wrote in an update to a GoFundMe created for Duong's family, his wife and daughter, Christina and five-year-old Everest.

Alex Duong's Final Goodbye to His Daughter

'He was alert enough to say goodbye to his little girl, whom he has treasured every moment since the day she was born,' Steele confirmed. 'We are devastated, but so grateful for the support, prayers and generosity you have all shown during this unimaginable time.'

'Your continued support now means everything as Christina and Everest navigate the days ahead and to arrange a beautiful celebration of his life,' she added. 'All of us will be by her side to hold her up and help her in every way possible.'

Duong was all set to take on new projects starting in January 2025. He was supposed to perform shows in 41 states that year, some with comedian Ronny Chieng, 'The Daily Show' correspondent. 'Blue Bloods' co-star Donnie Wahlberg also told Duong about an upcoming series spinoff.

Health Struggle and Sudden Diagnosis

Duong was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, an aggressive form of cancer that affects soft tissue. Initially, he reported experiencing headaches behind his eyes. He went in to have that checked in early 2025, after his manager noticed that one of his eyes looked so swollen and discoloured that it looked like 'it's about to fall out,' according to the Los Angeles Times.

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Duong's family didn't have health insurance, the outlet reported. 'It was easier to pay the fine when you pay your taxes than to pay £9,000 ($12,000) a year,' he said. He had himself admitted under marketplace insurance at St. John's, in the same emergency room where his wife Christina gave birth to Everest.

The tumour became extremely aggressive shortly after, and after almost three weeks in the hospital, Duong felt that he was 'just being fed and given drugs, sitting there getting fat and missing my family.' He later took on chemotherapy, supervised by a UCLA sarcoma specialist.

Alex Duong Stayed Positive During Health Crisis

Duong fully shaved his head after his thick black hair started falling out in patches. 'I look like a tsunami going down on my wife,' he joked onstage about his chemotherapy's side effects. 'I'm gonna end up looking like the Last Airbender. Or the fattest Air Gender Bender.'

'The thing that I love about Alex is he doesn't quit,' said Frank Castillo, Duong's neighbour and fellow comic. 'He constantly strives to get better. Not just as a comic, but as a human being, I've watched him become a father to a daughter that's softened his heart. Alex has a big ol' soft heart and loves to pretend he doesn't.'

Duong's GoFundMe has to date raised approximately £91,307 ($120,897), 128 per cent of its £71,742 ($95,000) funding target.