Clavicular's recent string of controversial actions and legal issues have marked a rapid and tumultuous decline from online notoriety. His behaviour has sparked widespread attention and concern, as we take a look at a timeline of his recent misadventures.

Braden Eric Peters, born on 17 December 2005, in Hoboken, New Jersey, gained fame in 2025 through social media platforms TikTok and Kick. Known as Clavicular or Clav, he became recognised for his extreme 'looksmaxxing' content. This online trend, often associated with incels, promotes intense self-improvement aimed at enhancing physical appearance. Peters openly supported practices such as facial 'bone smashing,' cosmetic surgery, anabolic steroids, lipodissolve products, and even methamphetamine for its appetite-suppressing effects.

Rise and Controversy of Clavicular

His online presence was characterised by provocative statements and risky behaviour. In December 2025, a livestream clip circulated widely showing Peters hitting a man with a Tesla Cybertruck in Miami-Dade County. The incident occurred after the man, who had previously thrown red liquid on Peters, climbed onto the vehicle's bonnet. Peters, encouraged off-camera to start driving, accelerated and appeared to run over the man. During the stream, Peters claimed it was self-defence and alleged that multiple people, one possibly armed, surrounded his vehicle. The video ended with Peters questioning whether the man was dead.

Following this, Peters posted an AI-generated image of himself running over a man with the caption 'Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.' The incident led to his ban from Kick and drew sharp criticism from some quarters. James Fishback, a political candidate in Florida, stated that Peters had done 'nothing wrong' by hitting the man, reflecting the polarised reactions to his actions.

Legal Troubles and Public Incidents

Peters' behaviour did not stop there. On 7 February 2026, he was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, on suspicion of possessing dangerous drugs. Court documents reveal he was found with Adderall and Anavar, alongside a forged ID. Witnesses reported him asking patrons at a bar for Adderall during the live stream. He was released the next day, claiming the charges were 'straight up political persecution,' but the case was dismissed on 11 February due to a low likelihood of conviction.

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In late March 2026, Peters faced new trouble when he was detained in Florida on battery charges. An incident involved his girlfriend and another woman, with detectives uncovering that he had provoked the altercation. Around the same period, authorities launched an investigation into him for shooting a deceased alligator on a livestream — a move that added to his notoriety.

His public behaviour further deteriorated when he walked out of an interview with '60 Minutes Australia' on 12 April 2026. The interviewer asked if he identified as an incel; Peters responded angrily, accusing the question of being 'the worst sequence of questions I think I've ever heard' and stormed off. He later claimed the interview was a 'bad experience' and condemned the line of questioning.

Health Crisis and Content Removal

In April 2026, Peters was hospitalised following an apparent overdose during a livestream at a bar in Miami. Footage shows him slurring speech and appearing under the influence while speaking with fellow influencer Androgenic. Peters admitted he was 'destroyed' during the stream, raising concerns about his mental health and substance use.

Meanwhile, his online platforms faced severe consequences. YouTube removed two channels operated by Peters, citing violations of community guidelines. He had previously been banned in November 2025 for facilitating access to illegal or regulated goods. Peters expressed frustration, claiming his channels aimed to promote self-improvement for young men and that the removals were 'very sad news' with no warning or explanation.