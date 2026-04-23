The long-running A&E series Storage Wars has lost its veteran lead, Darrell Sheets, who has died aged 67. Officers in Lake Havasu City reported that the television personality's passing appeared to be the result of a self-inflicted injury. Authorities confirmed the star was discovered at his home with a fatal gunshot wound.

Tragedy at Lake Havasu Residence

Arizona authorities arrived at the home of the television veteran during the early morning of 22 April after receiving reports of a death. In a statement, police said, 'On April 22, 2026, at approximately 0200 hours, officers with the Lake Havasu City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Chandler Drive in reference to a reported deceased individual.'

'Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The male was pronounced deceased on scene and the Lake Havasu City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation,' the Lake Havasu Police Department said in a news release.

Emergency responders confirmed Sheets had passed away before they arrived, according to Deadline.

The investigation is now being led by the department's Criminal Investigations Unit, with the body moved to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the official cause of death. Pledging to keep the public updated on the tragic discovery, police said, 'Additional information will be released as it becomes available.'

Claims of Targeted Cyberbullying

The tragedy took a complex turn on Wednesday when Rene Nezhoda, who previously starred alongside Sheets, shared a video claiming the late star was being targeted by an online harasser. 'He had a guy really, really tormenting him lately and cyberbullying him,' Nezhoda said.

Guys, just cause you watch us on television doesn't mean you know us. It doesn't mean you know what we're about. Also, it doesn't entitle you to bully somebody,' he added.

RIP Darrell Sheets! Our prayers are with you and your family! It’s been a honor to share the stage with you the last 15 years! #aetv #storagewars #realitytv pic.twitter.com/d7VJBMinnG — Rene Nezhoda on A&E (@Rbargainhunters) April 22, 2026

Nezhoda called on investigators to scrutinise the digital abuse as part of their ongoing probe into the star's passing. 'Darrell has been posting a lot about the guy that's been cyberbullying him and tormenting him and I really hope they look into that guy, and it's just not a pass, because it's just not right, guys,' Nezhoda said.

Reflecting on their relationship, the former castmate explained that despite their fierce rivalry on camera, the pair shared a genuine friendship behind the scenes.

A Legacy on the Bidding Circuit

A native of California born on 13 May 1958, Sheets eventually found fame as a staple of the Storage Wars cast, starring in 163 episodes from 2010 through 2023. The programme captures the high-stakes world of bidding on forgotten lockers across America, where participants gamble on what lies behind the shutter. Success in every episode is measured by the total profit found amongst the hidden treasures tucked away inside each unit.

NEW: ‘Storage Wars’ star Darrell Sheets has passed away from an apparent su-cide at the age of 67.



TMZ reported that Lake Havasu Police in Arizona responded to a call about a deceased man in his home.



Upon arrival, the police found Sheets with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to… pic.twitter.com/Nat8kwQXZS — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) April 22, 2026

After surviving a heart attack in 2019, Sheets retreated from the frantic world of bidding wars, only returning to the screen for the occasional guest spot. He eventually settled into a quieter life in Arizona, where he spent his time running an antiques shop. His lifelong passion for the trade was captured perfectly on the show's website, which noted he had been 'addicted to the "high" of storage auctions for 32 years.'