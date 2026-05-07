The sudden passing of internet motorsports pioneer Kyle Loftis on Tuesday, 5 May, has profoundly shaken the underground racing community and raised urgent questions about what happens next to his media empire. As fans mourn the visionary behind 1320Video, industry observers are now closely watching the future of his highly lucrative automotive brand.

The company released a public statement regarding the tragic development to inform their global audience. The crew shared the news, writing, 'We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320Video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock.'

Uncovering the Multimillion-Pound Valuation of the 1320Video Media Empire

Loftis launched 1320Video in 2003 to document street racing and underground automotive culture that mainstream outlets largely ignored. Over two decades, the platform established a massive digital footprint and secured an unparalleled reputation among performance car enthusiasts.

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The channel eventually hit an impressive 4 million YouTube subscribers, turning a simple grassroots hobby into a major digital business. Data compiled by the analytics site YouTubers.me indicates that the channel brings in a solid monthly income.

Monthly YouTube earnings bounce anywhere between £2,400 ($3,000) and £5,600 ($7,000), depending mostly on how many people are tuning in that month. Industry trackers point out that 1320Video manages to stay profitable because it relies on multiple ways of making money rather than just one.

On top of the standard ad revenue coming from millions of views, the company cashes in on its huge audience by selling branded merchandise. It also lands highly profitable sponsorships and partnerships with major automotive brands.

When you look at the big picture, estimates put the total net worth of 1320Video somewhere between £462,400 ($578,000) and £2.78 million ($3.47 million). Some more conservative guesses suggest it is worth around £2.16 million ($2.7 million), but the exact corporate net worth remains unverified.

How Kyle Loftis Amassed a £3.6 Million Personal Fortune

The financial success of the media brand closely matches the personal wealth Loftis built up over his career. A report from 2024 showed his estimated personal net worth was sitting right around £3.6 million ($4.5 million).

A lot of this wealth came from his clever approach to networking and building corporate partnerships. Loftis knew exactly how to use his industry contacts to score strong product placements with major car manufacturers.

These smart connections gave him access to exclusive content and let him share his specialised car knowledge with a massive audience. Before jumping into full-time media production, he built a solid foundation in the corporate tech world.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he spent nearly a decade working as a Sales Engineering Manager for tech giants like PayPal and eBay. He finally stepped away from the corporate software world in 2015 so he could focus all his energy on 1320Video.

What Awaits the Future of 1320Video and Omaha Auto Events

Even though exact financial numbers are mostly guesswork, industry experts broadly agree that 1320Video is a top-tier digital property in the car world. The company also goes well beyond just making videos by getting involved in real-world community events.

Loftis and his crew regularly hosted huge local car meets, with the Ice Cream Cruise in Omaha, Nebraska, being the most famous. Getting out there for in-person events did wonders for their connection with fans. It also drove additional revenue and merchandise sales for the organisation.

For now, all efforts are focused on honouring his legacy and keeping the channel's momentum going. People are still left guessing who will step up to manage the massive media fortune highlighted in recent wealth valuations.

The current crew has a tough job ahead as they figure out their next moves. They have to ensure this underground racing platform survives and thrives without its original founder, while the rest of the car community waits to hear who will officially take charge of the brand.