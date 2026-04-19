A 38-year-old Brazilian influencer was recovered from a Texas lake after disappearing during a gruelling endurance race. Authorities discovered Mara Flavia Araujo in Lake Woodlands, marking a tragic conclusion to the search on 18 April.

The incident unfolded during the swimming portion of the Memorial Hermann Ironman Texas event, two hours after she vanished. Emergency responders mobilised, yet the recovery confirmed the worst fears of her family and 60,000 Instagram followers.

Vanished In Murky Waters: The Urgent Morning Search

The race's swimming section is 2.4 miles long in waters averaging 23C. The Woodlands Fire Chief, Palmer Buck, told local media his team were notified about a lost swimmer at around 7.30am.

He added, 'We already had a rescue boat on the scene, they were out as part of the racecraft working the event.' Chief Buck explained the situation escalated quickly. 'They let us know as we were arriving on the scene that they were searching near a buoy for a lost swimmer.'

Due to poor visibility, a dive team was called. 'The victim was found in about 10 feet of water on the bottom of the lake,' Mr Buck added. 'The dive team accessed the victim, brought her up at about 9.37am and then brought her to the shore where she was pronounced deceased on the scene.'

'Too Weak For This Race': Friends Reveal Flu Struggle

Concerns regarding the athlete's physical readiness emerged before the race. A friend, Luis Taveira, suggested that she had been struggling with health issues.

He said, 'She was ill before the trip, she wasn't okay.' Despite illness, she proceeded. 'My wife and I spoke with her to say she was too weak for this race, although a couple of days ago when we talked to her, she insisted she was okay.'

A friend said she had been ill and weakened by the flu before the race, but the official cause of death had not been confirmed.

She had posted a poolside photo to her followers one day before she died. Its caption read, 'Just another day at work!'

Reborn Through Sport: Mara Flavia Araujo's Athletic Journey

Ms Araujo was an accomplished athlete and regularly shared pictures of her training to social media. She came third in this year's Brasilia Triathlon and qualified for the Ironman 70.3 twice. Her sister, Melissa, confirmed her death on 18 April as police began an investigation.

She recently told followers how she became a triathlete eight years ago after being diagnosed with a health problem. She wrote, 'I saw a way to be reborn, God and sport.' Born in Sao Paulo, she worked as a radio presenter but began DJing prior to her death.

The Texas triathlon's organisers announced Ms Araujo had died with a formal statement. It read, 'We are saddened to confirm the death of a race participant during the swim portion of today's triathlon.'

'We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the athlete, and will offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.' They also thanked the authorities. 'Our gratitude goes out to the first responders for the assistance.'

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A Dark History Repeated: Tragic Legacy At Lake Woodlands

This fatality casts a shadow over the competition. Ms Araujo's passing comes nine years after Glen Bruemmer, 54, also lost his life during the swimming portion of the Houston-based annual event.

During that previous incident, the participant was pulled from the water amid similar circumstances. He was pronounced dead in hospital.