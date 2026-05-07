Kyle Loftis, founder of 1320Video, has died at the age of 34. The announcement was made via the platform's official social media accounts, prompting an immediate wave of tributes from across the global street-racing and automotive community.

As fans react to the news, attention has turned to his legacy and the absence of confirmed details surrounding his sudden passing. While speculation has circulated online, no official cause has been disclosed, leaving many unanswered questions.

Kyle Loftis' Cause of Death

Read more Who Inherits Kyle Loftis's Net Worth And His Monumental 1320Video Media Fortune? Who Inherits Kyle Loftis's Net Worth And His Monumental 1320Video Media Fortune?

1320Video has confirmed the death of its founder, Kyle Loftis, in a statement posted on its official social media channels. The company did not release further details and has not disclosed an official cause of death.

Loftis was the founder of 1320Video and played a central role in building it into one of the most widely recognised platforms in street racing and drag racing media. He was directly involved in filming and production at motorsport events, contributing to the channel's on-location coverage style.

At the time of writing, no further information has been provided by his family, representatives or the company regarding the circumstances of his death.

Who is Kyle Loftis and the Rise of 1320Video

Kyle Loftis founded 1320Video in the early 2000s, building it from a small independent automotive project into a widely recognised platform focused on grassroots motorsport coverage.

The channel became known for documenting cash days, no-prep drag racing, roll racing and underground street racing events. Its raw, on-location filming style helped it stand out in automotive media and attract a large online audience across YouTube and social platforms.

Loftis regularly travelled with the 1320Video crew to film events across the United States and remained closely involved in production throughout the channel's growth, contributing to its established coverage style.

Social Media Reaction Following Kyle Loftis' Death

Following confirmation of Kyle Loftis' death, social media platforms including TikTok have seen a surge of reactions from fans reacting to the news and reflecting on his impact on automotive content. Many users expressed shock and disbelief in comment sections under related videos, with messages such as 'What happened to him' and 'THIS HAS TO BE A JOKE RIGHT' circulating widely.

Other comments reflected on his influence within the automotive community, with some users noting how his work inspired them to start their own YouTube channels focused on cars and street racing content. Several tributes described him as a key figure in shaping grassroots motorsport media, with fans calling him a 'legend' and sharing personal stories about how 1320Video influenced their interest in automotive filming.

Some users also referenced observations about his recent public appearances and content, while others expressed condolences and highlighted his long-standing presence in street racing coverage.

Fans Revisit 1320Video Content and Career Highlights

Following the announcement, fans have begun revisiting Kyle Loftis' work across 1320Video, including recent uploads and earlier coverage from the channel's growth years.

Several videos have seen increased engagement, with comment sections filled with tributes and reflections on his influence in automotive media. Viewers have also been sharing archived clips and images documenting key moments from his career in street racing coverage.

Attention has also turned to his final known appearances in automotive content, as audiences reflect on his continued involvement in filming and production work up until recent uploads.

Motorsport Community Pays Tribute to Loftis

Tributes have continued across the automotive and motorsport community following the announcement of Kyle Loftis' death, with fans and creators recognising his long-standing contribution to grassroots racing coverage.

Within drag racing and no-prep racing circles, 1320Video is widely credited with helping bring greater visibility to independent racers and local events through consistent digital documentation and event coverage.

Messages shared across social media have reflected on Loftis' role in shaping modern street racing media and his presence at motorsport events over many years.