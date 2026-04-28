Former The Voice contestant Dylan Carter has died at the age of 24 after a single-vehicle car accident in Colleton County, South Carolina, just days before he was due to perform at a scheduled community event.

Authorities confirmed Carter was the sole occupant of the vehicle when it left the road, struck a utility pole and fence, and overturned. He later died in hospital from his injuries.

Fatal Crash Under Investigation

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the incident occurred on Saturday and is currently under investigation. Corporal Nick Pye confirmed that Carter was driving alone when the vehicle ran off the roadway for reasons still being examined by officials.

According to the initial findings, the car collided with roadside infrastructure before overturning. Emergency services responded to the scene and transported Carter to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and authorities have not yet confirmed whether speed, weather, or mechanical issues played a role.

Community in Shock After Sudden Loss

News of Carter's death has prompted widespread grief in his hometown of Moncks Corner. Mayor Thomas Hamilton Jr. issued a public tribute describing the singer as a talented and well-loved local figure who regularly performed at town events.

Hamilton noted that Carter's presence had been a familiar and uplifting part of the community, adding that his kindness and performances left a lasting impression on residents.

'As a gifted singer, he frequently entertained our community with his performances at Town events,' the mayor wrote. 'His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt. To the loved ones and acquaintances of Dylan, we offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult period.'

The Town of Moncks Corner also confirmed the cancellation of its "Music on Main" event, where Carter had been scheduled to perform on Monday evening.

The Voice Breakthrough and Emotional Audition

Carter rose to national attention during season 24 of The Voice, where his blind audition performance of 'I Look to You' earned him a rare four-chair turn from all coaches.

The performance moved several judges, including Reba McEntire, who was among those visibly emotional during the audition. Carter ultimately chose McEntire as his coach and progressed to the battle rounds before being eliminated from the competition.

During his audition, Carter shared a deeply personal story about attempting to sing the same song at his mother's funeral but being unable to complete it due to emotion. He described the moment on stage as a meaningful second chance to honour her memory and fulfil what he said was her dream.

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Local Voice Nonprofit and Community Impact

Beyond his television success, Carter was actively involved in charitable work. In 2024, he co-founded The Local Voice, a nonprofit organisation focused on supporting women battling breast cancer and assisting families in need.

The organisation regularly benefited from Carter's performances at fundraising events, and he was described in a public statement as central to its mission. The group said he believed in the importance of every voice and worked to create a sense of belonging for those he met through his music and outreach.

The Local Voice also highlighted his involvement in local business and community initiatives in South Carolina, noting his efforts to support others through both professional and personal projects. Following his death, the organisation said it plans to continue its work in his honour while asking for privacy for his family during this period of mourning.