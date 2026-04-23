Darrell Sheets, the reality television personality known to fans as 'The Gambler,' has died at the age of 67. The Storage Wars star was found at his Arizona home on Wednesday, 22 April. Police reports indicate that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Following his passing, fellow Storage Wars star, Rene Nezhodarev, revealed that Sheets had experienced cyberbullying before his death. Sheets has appeared on the first 15 seasons of the long-running A&E series, which follows professional buyers bidding on storage lockers up for auction in search of valuable treasures. Sheets last appeared on the show in 2023.

Read more Darell Sheets Died at 67: 'Storage Wars' Star's Cause of Death Confirmed as Net Worth and Family Life Resurface Darell Sheets Died at 67: 'Storage Wars' Star's Cause of Death Confirmed as Net Worth and Family Life Resurface

Police Confirm Death in Arizona

According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Chandler Drive at approximately 2am on 22 April. 'Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The male was pronounced deceased on scene, and the Lake Havasu City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation,' they said.

Co-Star Reveals Cyberbullying Allegations

Following the news of Sheets' passing, his former Storage Wars co-star Rene Nezhoda posted a video on his Instagram in which he revealed that Sheets had been dealing with cyberbullying. 'This was not an easy video to shoot. Unfortunately, Darrell Sheets took his own life. So he passed away,' Nezhoda began.

'I know a lot of you guys think we hated each other because we competed a lot on the show. And you know, we had our moments. We had our run-ins because we were both competitors, right? We were both competitors with the biggest threat out there.'

Nezhoda said that despite their competitive natures, they maintained a friendship over the years. 'So deep down me and Darrell were friends, we talked every now and then,' he shared. 'He was a very hard worker that cared more than anyone I've ever met about their family, about his son, about Zoe [his granddaughter], pretty much [all the] people in his life.'

Nezhoda then revealed: 'He had a guy like really, really tormenting him lately on cyberbullying.' He added, 'Guys, just because you watch us on television doesn't mean you know us. It doesn't mean you know what we're about. Also, it doesn't entitle you to bully somebody.'

He then urged people who know someone in their life who 'thinks it's funny to cyberbully others' to 'slap them in the back of the head'. He added, 'Make them become a better human being, because you never know what demons somebody faces, what they go through, or what you might push them towards.'

Nezhoda also urged law enforcement to look into the cyberbullying allegations, 'Darrell has been posting a lot about the guy that's been cyberbullying him and tormenting him. And I really hope they look into that guy, and it's just not a pass because it's just not right, guys. Be better.'

Police Investigation Underway

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, law enforcement confirmed that they are looking into the allegations that Sheets had been bullied online. 'The Lake Havasu City Police Department [of Arizona] is aware of the cyberbullying accusations,' Sgt. Kyle Ridgway said, 'And it is a part of the current active investigation.'

Sheets is survived by his son and Storage Wars co-star, Brandon Sheets; his daughter, Tiffany Shane Sheets; and his granddaughter, Zoie. He is also survived by his partner, Patty Rich, and his former wife, Kimber Naisbitt Pino.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental or emotional distress or is considering self-harm, please reach out for help. You can contact 988 in the US and Canada to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or visit 988lifeline.org. Support is free, confidential, and available 24/7. In the UK, you can contact Samaritans on 116 123.