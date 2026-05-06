Kyle Loftis, the founder of automotive YouTube channel 1320Video, has died after helping to turn underground drag racing and street car culture into a global online phenomenon. His death, announced on 5 May 2026, has stunned fans and creators alike, closing a chapter for a brand that spent more than two decades documenting grassroots motorsports often ignored by mainstream outlets.

1320Video confirmed that Loftis died on Tuesday night, but representatives did not provide any details about the circumstances of his death. That has left fans mourning one of digital motorsports media's earliest builders while still waiting for a formal cause of death update.

Kyle Loftis Cause of Death Update Remains Unconfirmed

A cause of death for Loftis has not been announced. The lack of official information has become a central part of the story because it follows months of public concern after Loftis was involved in a severe crash while filming for the channel in December. Reports said he had recovered from that incident, and no connection between the crash and his death has been confirmed.

In its social media statement, 1320Video wrote: 'We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock.' The platform added: 'Kyle's passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering... his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious. Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place.'

How 1320Video Made Kyle Loftis a Motorsports Pioneer

Loftis founded 1320Video in 2003, building it around grassroots racing events, street cars and a part of automotive culture that rarely received sustained mainstream attention. Over time, the channel became known for its coverage of 'cash days' races, early street racing scenes and high-performance builds, eventually growing into one of the most recognisable names in car media with nearly 4 million YouTube subscribers.

The company's official description explained that mission in direct terms: '1320Video is a crew of automotive enthusiasts who came together with one common passion – to explore the world of street cars and bring you the best of what we see. Based in the midwest, the 1320Video crew travels the world to find unique & wild cars, cultures, and drivers.' It also stated: '1320Video brings the world the best street car coverage from the United States. Drag racing, street racing, dyno shootouts, car shows, roll racing events and more! You can find our media across our website, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram with over 10,000,000 fans world wide!'

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Why Kyle Loftis's Final Months Drew New Attention

Loftis's final months had already drawn fresh attention because of the December crash and his continued visibility within the wider creator scene. He was described as a mentor to newer automotive personalities, including Garrett Mitchell, better known as Cleetus McFarland, who had recently gifted him a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. That combination of recovery, recent appearances and his long-standing role in the scene made news of his death especially jarring for followers.

1320Video's work also carried controversy because its coverage often centred on street racing, a subject long tied to legal and safety concerns. Even so, the platform's influence on digital car culture was clear, and its reach helped bring underground racing footage to a far wider audience.

Until more official information is released, Loftis's death remains a major loss for the motorsports community and an unfinished story for the audience he spent years building.