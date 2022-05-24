Over the weekend, Kylian Mbappe sensationally rejected a move to Real Madrid and signed a new deal to remain with Paris Saint-Germain. It came after months of reports claiming that the Frenchman had agreed a lucrative offer to join the Santiago Bernabeu outfit on a free transfer in the summer.

The France international signed a three-year extension and will remain at the Parc des Princes at least until the summer of 2025. Despite rejecting Real, Mbappe continues to tease them with the hope that he could join them when his current contract expires.

The 23-year-old had made no secret of his desire to don the legendary white jersey, and it seemed that it was just a matter of time before he quit Paris for Madrid. It is now being claimed that Mbappe's decision was based on money rather than ambition, but he has dismissed such claims and made it clear that it was the sporting project and desire to remain in his homeland that changed his mind.

"Everybody knows I wanted to leave last year. But things are different now, in sporting terms and personally," Mbappe said, as quoted on ESPN. "Leaving my country wasn't the right thing. There's a sentimental aspect to this, and the sporting project has changed as well. We spoke for months about the sporting project, and we spoke about money for just a few minutes."

Mbappe was asked if his new contract had ended his chances of ever fulfilling his dream of playing for the Spanish capital club. The Frenchman was adamant that it was "never over" and that he has smoothed things over with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez despite his decision.

"Something I've learnt in football is you should look ahead, but not too far ahead," Mbappe added. "A year ago I didn't think I'd be sitting here, and now I've signed a new contract. I'm focusing on this new project. I don't know what will happen in the future. I don't know where I'll be in three years."

PSG are expected to invest heavily in the squad this summer after convincing Mbappe to stay. Paul Pogba is among the club's transfer targets, with the Manchester United midfielder set to depart Old Trafford when his contract expires on June 30.