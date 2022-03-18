Paul Pogba's second tenure at Manchester United is all but over, with the Red Devils midfielder ready to see out his contract and enter free agency. The Frenchman has just under four months remaining on his current deal and is not expected to renew with his current employers.

The 28-year-old left United on a free transfer in 2011 before returning in 2016 in a deal worth £89 million from Juventus. Pogba has failed to recapture the form he showed during his time with the Serie A giants, and will now seek pastures new when his contract expires in June.

The 20-time English champions remain keen to keep him at the club, but are yet to make an offer that could tempt him to stay. The France international is allowed to talk to clubs outside England and agree a pre-contract and is not short of suitors with a number of clubs across Europe vying for his signature.

According to the Telegraph, Pogba will let his contract expire and enter the summer transfer market as a free agent. The 2018 World Cup winner is not expected to sign a pre-contract, as he is keen to assess all the options on the table before making a decision on his next destination.

The Red Devils midfielder is said to be open to even joining another Premier League club if the offer is right. However, Pogba is most likely to move abroad with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and even former club Juventus interested in signing him.

PSG were keen to take Pogba back to his homeland last summer, but were unwilling to match United's valuation for a player with one year remaining on his contract. The Parisian club is said to have already initiated contact with the midfielder's agent, Mino Raiola, about taking him to the Parc des Princes this summer.

Real, on the other hand, have been long-term admirers and are certain to consider a move for Pogba, especially since he is available on a free transfer. Los Blancos are already close to completing a deal for Kylian Mbappe, who is also leaving PSG on a free transfer, and it could tempt Pogba to join his compatriot at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.