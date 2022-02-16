Erling Haaland is expected to snub interest from the Premier League and move to Spain if he leaves Borussia Dortmund this summer. Former Swansea City striker Michu feels that Barcelona could be the Norwegian's next potential destination, especially if Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid on a free transfer from PSG.

The Norway international is expected to be courted by a number of top European clubs including Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris-Saint-Germain and Liverpool. Real Madrid and Barcelona have been installed as initial favourites, with the latter already holding meetings with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola.

Michu revealed that he had a conversation with the Dortmund forward, who has previously spoken about his admiration for the Spaniard, and believes he will not continue with the German club beyond this summer. He also admitted that Haaland is looking for a long-term home, but one that competes at the highest level on a regular basis.

"I was with Haaland, I had a conversation with him and I think he is not going to continue at Dortmund," Michu said, as quoted on Barca Blaugranes. "Haaland is looking for a very strong team that can compete in the Champions League. He is looking for a competitive team."

"He gave me the feeling that he was looking for a sports project for many years and he told me that he liked Spain. Think more about a sports project than the economic issue. If Mbappé goes to Madrid, I think Barça would be a very good option. With these times, Haaland is cheap."

The 21-year-old will be available for a bargain £64 million in the summer when a clause in his contract becomes active. However, he is expected to demand a lucrative long-term contract and a hefty signing-on fee, which is likely to be beyond a few of the interested clubs.