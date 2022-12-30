Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is perhaps the "most hated man" in France at the moment, but striker Kylian Mbappe is not wasting any energy on harbouring negative feelings against the Argentine.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has moved on quickly from the World Cup loss, and is fully focused on his duties for his club. As such, he is not concerned about Martinez and his "futile" antics.

It may be remembered that Martinez was seen in a viral video calling for a minute of silence for Mbappe after France lost to Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar. The incident took place inside Argentina's dressing room as the players were celebrating their victory.

"Celebrations are not my problem. I don't waste energy on such futile things," said Mbappe, while talking to RMC Sport. Martinez also showed up at Argentina's victory parade in Buenos Aires carrying a baby doll with Mbappe's face on it. The Frenchman's fans were outraged, with many eager to point out to Martinez that the striker put four goals past him that evening.

Mbappe helped France force the match into penalties thanks to a hat-trick. He also scored his penalty kick in the shoot-out.

Apart from the relentless trolling against Mbappe, Martinez also faced backlash after a rude gesture during the awarding ceremony. He was given the golden glove award as the best keeper of the tournament, but he decided to make a mockery out of the trophy by holding it up to his crotch and thrusting with it as soon as it was handed to him on the pitch.

Nevertheless, Martinez can deal with his haters but Mbappe is focusing on his own career. The Frenchman clarified that there is no feud between himself and Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who happens to be his teammate at PSG.

"I spoke with him after the match, I congratulated him. It was the quest of a lifetime for him, for me too, but I failed, so you always have to be a good sportsman," said Mbappe.

He has already helped PSG win against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 since returning from the World Cup, and is also the league's current top goal scorer.