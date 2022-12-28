The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been done and dusted, and opposing finalists Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are heading back into action with Paris Saint-Germain. However, rumours are swirling about alleged friction between the two players. Manager Christophe Galtier has played down the reports and claims that international duty will not stand between the players once they are back playing for the same club.

The World Cup final between Argentina and France was an absolute showdown between the two PSG players. Messi scored three times, including Argentina's first goal in the penalty shoot-out. Meanwhile, Mbappe scored a hat-trick to help France force the match into overtime and into penalties. He scored his fourth goal in the shoot-out, but Argentina came out victorious after two missed penalties from his French teammates.

Messi and Mbappe acknowledged each other after the match, but Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez has been openly mocking Mbappe. During Argentina's victory parade, he was spotted carrying a baby doll with Mbappe's face on it. While people slammed Martinez for his actions, others are raising their eyebrows because of the fact that Messi was standing beside the keeper the whole time and did not appear to do anything to protect his club teammate.

According to Marca, Galtier made it clear that the beef between Martinez and Mbappe has nothing to do with Messi's relationship with his PSG teammate. "I would focus on the relationship between them. It wasn't Leo Messi winding anybody else up. What I saw after the final, what I have experienced, is there is no reason to mix these things up because the goalkeeper's behaviour is down to him," he said.

Galtier praised Mbappe for his attitude after the heartbreaking loss to Argentina. "Of course, he was very disappointed, but he did that in a classy way. He congratulated Leo Messi and that is a very good thing for the club and for the team."

Meanwhile, Martinez is being called a hypocrite for the stunt with the doll after he was seen consoling Mbappe on the pitch after the final. Meanwhile, Messi and Mbappe have not commented on the situation.