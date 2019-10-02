Kylie Jenner had nothing but good things to say about Travis Scott just a few weeks before they reportedly called a time out on their relationship. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star even said that she and the rapper complement each other.

Scott, 28, interviewed the beauty mogul for Playboy's Pleasure Issue and asked her why their "relationship works" and why she knew it would work. Jenner pointed out that it's because they "think the same" and share "the same goals and passions in life." She also called the "Butterfly Effect" singer her best friend.

"Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger," Jenner said.

In the same interview, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gushed about how Scott helped her embrace her sexuality as a mom. She also revealed that their sex life has not changed even after they welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster in February.

"You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn't mean you have loose morals or you're not a good mother. You can be sexy and still be a badass mom," Jenner replied when Scott asked her if he empowers her to own her identity and sexuality as a mother.

Despite the compliments and positive revelations, multiple sources revealed that Jenner and Scott have called time off on their relationship. A source for People claimed that "they still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles."

Adding fuel to the breakup rumours is the fact that Scott has been missing in Jenner's recent Instagram photos. They have not been seen in public together since Scott's "Look Mom, I Can Fly" premiere in Santa Monica on Aug. 27.

Scott also missed out on Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding in South Carolina on Monday. Jenner was there with her family and she even brought Stormi along. Things have reportedly cooled off between them but it does not mean that they have officially called it quits.