Kylie Jenner is "very happy" with Travis Scott as they spend a holiday with their daughter Stormi Webster at his family's home in Houston.

The duo, who called it quits in October 2019 after two years of dating, are not "putting any pressure" on their relationship. Instead, they are making the best of their friendship by spending time with each other as well as their three-year-old daughter.

The family recently had a fun weekend as they celebrated Memorial Day at Scott's family home in Houston, for which they were also joined by Jenner's half-sister Kim Kardashian, a source told People magazine. During their stay, Jenner also had a friendly water balloon fight with the rapper, which she documented on her Instagram stories. In the videos, Stormi and Scott teamed up to defeat Jenner, who ran away from their attacks while filming it on her phone.

The source said about the family fun: "Kylie and Travis continue to spend a lot of quality family time together. They are not putting any pressure on their relationship. They get along and things are great."

"They both want to be as present as possible for Stormi. Kylie and Travis have worked hard to create a great family situation. They love each other. Everyone is very proud of how mature they are," the insider added.

The source also said that Scott and Jenner's efforts have been beneficial for their only child, who is the "happiest little girl."

While things are going on well on the family front, Jenner is facing a PR disaster at the same time. The makeup mogul has been accused of bullying a model on the set of her then-boyfriend Tyga's music video in 2015.

Model Victoria Vanna went viral on TikTok over the weekend after she released a video alleging that Jenner visited the set of "Ice Cream Man" with her friends and left her in "tears" with their behaviour. "As soon as I walk out, she's looking at me up and down, whispering and pointing and making fun of how I was dancing," Vanna claimed, adding that they followed her when she started "full on crying" and went outside, reports Grazia.

"And they went to her Rolls-Royce. I remember it was a white Rolls-Royce in the parking lot. It was almost like they were following me. And they were all in there eating McDonald's. And then I was walking by, and I could just hear them, like, inside, they were literally pointing and laughing at me. And then I walk outside, and they're literally still talking about me," Vanna further claimed.

Jenner denied the allegations through her Instagram account on Friday, simply writing in her story, "This never happened."

The 23-year-old also wrote on a fan account, "anyone that knows me personally knows this is a false story. why would I do this. I also love women and would never intentionally try and put anyone down. ok moving on. lol."