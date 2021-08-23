Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expanding their family following news that they are expecting a sibling for daughter Stormi.

The beauty mogul has been inundated with pregnancy speculations as of late especially since she has remained out of the public eye for two months. Now sources for E! News confirmed that she is indeed pregnant with her second child with the rapper.

Jenner is said to be a "few months along" into her pregnancy and already "has a cute bump." She is keeping it private just like what she did when she was pregnant with Stormi. However, both parents and their three-year-old daughter are said to be looking forward to becoming a family of four. The toddler particularly, cannot wait to become a big sister.

"Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited. She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute," a source close to the 24-year-old Jenner said and added that "Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling."

Another insider claimed that Scott and Jenner "are completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family as "they love the family they've created and this news has them both extremely excited." It is said that "both of their families have been supportive and everyone is thrilled for them."

"There's nothing she loves more than being a mom,. To be able to give Stormi a sibling is a dream come true. She's already buying stuff and dreaming of what the nursery will look like," the source said of the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star.

Jenner and Scott have yet to publicly address the pregnancy speculations. But having a sibling for Stormi was never out of the question for the self-made billionaire mum. She revealed during an interview last year that her friends all pressure her to have another baby because "they love Stormi."

Jenner admitted that she definitely feels the pressure to give Stormi a sibling. But at the time it was not part of her plans yet. Although she did share during an appearance on her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou's #DoYourPart Instagram Live that she wants "seven kids down the line."