Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott continue to co-parent their daughter Stormi following their split. They were recently spotted out on a Sunday family date at Sky High Sports in Woodland Hills.

The trio hit up the giant trampoline warehouse in Los Angeles and spent time at a VIP area. According to eyewitnesses, the parents did not rent the place out. Instead, they dropped by like regular paying customers.

Photos and a video from TMZ showed the family having fun while a bodyguard stood by to watch them. In one picture, Jenner and Scott appeared really close as the reality TV star leaned in for a selfie while the rapper carried Stormi.

After the trampoline fun, they reportedly dropped by for some frozen treats at the famous ice cream store Afters. They also took Stormi to a nearby mall. The bodyguard continued to trail behind them. But other than that, it seemed like an intimate setting for the family of three.

Jenner and Scott's appearance together with Stormi comes after they reportedly fuelled romance rumours at an Oscars after-party. An eyewitness claimed that they seemed "in love" while they hung out with each other and with Jenner's family.

The exes have reportedly also been spending more time together following their split. But they have kept mum about the current status of their relationship. The Kylie Cosmetics founder insists that she and Stormi's father are just friends and even called him her best friend in a magazine interview.

As for Scott, he confessed that he loves Jenner and will always love her. Talking about Stormi, the "Look Mom I Can Fly" star said, "I love her mommy and I always will."

Fans can expect to see more of Scott and Jenner together but not on a date, as their recent outings usually involve Stormi. They have promised to keep their daughter their priority and have since remained committed to co-parenting the toddler. They recently spent Stormi's second birthday on a trip to Disneyland in January; and have spent the holidays together as one happy family.