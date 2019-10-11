Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott might already be talking about reconciliation. According to latest reports, the power couple still living separately realised that they are still in love with each other.

As per an E! News insider, the reality TV star and her rapper partner are already talking about "getting back together." Last month, it was reported that the couple broke up sparking allegations of Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend Tyga's romance. Meanwhile, more rumours suggested that Travis Scott was allegedly cheating on his girlfriend.

The recent report shut down all the rumours and reveal that this was not more than a "temporary arrangement." They apparently needed some space from each other to resolve some issues. However, they are now looking to make it work together.

"They both know it's inevitable, they just needed some breathing room to work out a few of their issues," the insider told. "They want to make it work and have both expressed they miss each other and are still in love with one another," he revealed.

Despite their split, Jenner and Scott kept coming together because of their one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. In the past few weeks, they saw each other several times for their daughter.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner and "Sicko Mode" star have set the record straight several times earlier and assured their fans that they are on "great terms."

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi â€¼ï¸ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

"Our friendship and our daughter is priority," Jenner tweeted sharing it with millions of her friends to dismiss rumours.

Meanwhile, speaking to Hollywood Life a source said that Jenner's older sisters -- Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner all support her decision to stay single, or to get back with Scott or even her ex Tyga.

Jenner and Scott have been together for two years. In 2017, romance rumours emerged after they were spotted at a Coachella party. With frequent appearances, fans were quick to notice the heat between the two. A few months later Jenner declared her pregnancy and the couple was blessed with baby girl on February 1, 2018. It was only in March 2019, when the rumours about their split started making the rounds.