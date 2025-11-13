Is the mysterious interstellar object 3I/ATLAS a simple comet, an alien spacecraft or something else entirely? The object is capturing the attention of scientific and mainstream circles, sparking a debate that has now entered the realm of prophecy and spiritual discernment.

While most scientists classify 3I/ATLAS as a comet, Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb has raised provocative questions about its unusual behaviour, opening the door for speculation. For commentator L.A. Marzulli, this entire phenomenon, from the scientific anomalies to the media's reaction, warrants a much deeper, more critical look. More specifically, Marzulli is questioning the very narrative being crafted by Loeb, asking if the prominent Harvard astronomer is intentionally or unintentionally leading the public into a grand deception.

What Makes 3I/ATLAS So Unusual?

Discussing a recent NewsNation segment, Marzulli highlighted the core of the scientific debate. Loeb, a scientist famous for his openness to extraterrestrial possibilities, points to serious anomalies.

Marzulli explained, 'Professor Loeb says that based on his calculations, it looks like 3I/ATLAS has been losing an extreme amount of mass, which could mean it's exploded into a dozen smaller pieces... Or maybe these jets are coming out of thrusters, in which case technological thrusters can reach much higher speeds, and we're looking at something unusual'.

These 'thrusters' could explain the object's strange path, which is unusually aligned with the planets in our solar system. Its composition, reportedly high in nickel but low in iron, has also been flagged as more industrial than natural. Marzulli emphasised the coming weeks will be decisive, as the object approaches Earth on 19 December, with observations from hundreds of telescopes potentially revealing its true nature.

3I/ATLAS and 'Trojan Horse' Warnings

Beyond the scientific debate, Marzulli raised concerns about the media's framing of the story. He noted the 'clickbait' nature of headlines like 'Mystery in space: comet or alien?'. He warned that Loeb's references to 'black swan events' and 'Trojan horse' scenarios could be steering public perception toward fear and speculation.

'Why is he engaging in this?', Marzulli asked. 'Why would he go out and call it a black swan event? Why would he warn us this could be a Trojan horse event?'.

For Marzulli, this type of language from a prominent scientist is not accidental. He suggests it may be intentionally preparing the public to accept a specific narrative, one that could be misleading. Marzulli's concern is that this language is a form of acclimation. He argues that when a top-tier scientist from an institution like Harvard normalises the idea of an alien 'Trojan Horse'—which Loeb has explicitly done by comparing it to the Greek myth—it effectively prepares the public to accept a non-supernatural explanation for what Marzulli believes will be a supernatural, deceptive event.

The Prophetic Connection to 3I/ATLAS

The conversation also includes a significant prophetic dimension. Marzulli noted texts from Native American elders, such as Chief Joseph Riverwind, highlighting a startling coincidence. The uncanny blue colour of 3I/ATLAS recalls the Hopi prophecy concerning the 'Blue Star Kachina'.

This prophecy, long discussed in Hopi tradition, speaks of nine signs heralding the 'Day of Purification', or the end of the current world. The ninth and final sign is the appearance of this Blue Star. Its arrival is said to be a final warning before a time of great tribulation and change.

'We don't know if this relates to the Hopi prophecy', Marzulli said. 'The timing is uncanny considering what we are talking about, and so we watch'.

3I/ATLAS and the 'Coming Great Deception'

Ultimately, Marzulli concluded by urging discernment and vigilance, tying the event to broader spiritual concerns. He highlighted that UFOs and anomalous celestial events are part of what he describes as the 'coming great deception'.

This perspective frames 3I/ATLAS not just as a scientific curiosity, but as a potential spiritual event designed to mislead. By framing the 'alien' possibility as a credible scientific hypothesis, Marzulli worries that Loeb and the institutions he represents are setting the stage for this very deception. He reminded viewers, 'As Christians, we need to wonder what we're looking at. We need to watch, and we need to think critically'.

As 3I/ATLAS nears its 19 December approach, the object has become a flashpoint for a debate that transcends science. L.A. Marzulli questions whether the 'Trojan horse' narrative, promoted by scientific figures like Avi Loeb, is the real 'coming great deception'. With Hopi prophecies and spiritual warnings entering the conversation, the question is no longer just what 3I/ATLAS is, but why it is being framed this way. As Marzulli urges, this is a time to 'watch' and 'think critically'. Read the full analysis and decide for yourself what to believe.