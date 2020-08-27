Lady Gaga is in full swing with her preparations for MTV Video Music Awards. She is keeping her fans updated about how her preparations are going for the event that is scheduled to take place in a new format, this Sunday.

The "Chromatica" hitmaker took her fans behind-the-scenes as she prepares to perform at the highly anticipated MTV VMAs 2020. Taking to her social media accounts, she uploaded a pair of posts giving a glimpse at her excitement for the show.

First, she posted a hilarious clip with a caption, "When you want to be on stage performing for your fans but there's a super-virus #VMAs." The video gives a glimpse of her bright bedroom where she is lying with her face down in the bed. She can be seen wearing a yellow "Chromatica" T-shirt and underpants that say "Tokyo.

"Dreaming of reality" tagline emerges on the screen before she yells into her pillow followed by "Stay Tuned." Then, the video switches to the scene where Gaga is in her pool in a big unicorn-themed boat, holding a drink.

When you want to be on stage performing for your fans but thereâ€™s a super-virus #VMAs pic.twitter.com/IgjzSH3d4o — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 20, 2020

Fans appear to be pretty amused by Gaga's video. In addition, the "Star is Born" actress posted a photo of her on her official Instagram account. The picture shows her sitting in the ice bath with her hair tied up in a high bun and wearing a mask. All she said about the picture is: "#vmas."

According to MTV.com, the 34-year-old Grammy winner will be bringing her newly released album "Chromatica" to life with a first live performance on the VMA stage.

"I've been at home dreaming of #Chromatica, and it's finally time to take off for the first live performance Tune in to the #VMAs on 8/30!" the songstress said in a Twitter post she uploaded on Aug. 14.

Iâ€™ve been at home dreaming of #Chromatica, and itâ€™s finally time to take off for the first live performance ðŸ›¸ Tune in to the #VMAs on 8/30! âš”ï¸ðŸ’“ pic.twitter.com/CwKWdsITtO — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 13, 2020

Gaga, who is the strongest contender at the awards with nine nominations will be collaborating with Ariana Grande joining the line-up of stellar performers including BTS, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Maluma, Black Eyes Peas, Lewis Capaldi, Miley Cyrus, and more.

Gaga will be returning to the VMAs performance stage after seven years, her last performance being in the year 2013.

MTV VMAs 2020 was originally scheduled to be held at Barclays Centre. However, due to COVID-19 outbreak, the plans were scrapped, and the show will now follow outdoor format across the city.