J Balvin and Roddy Ricch's performances at this month's MTV Video Music Awards have been cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

In a statement released via Instagram Live over the weekend, Roddy Ricch announced that he is dropping out of the MTV VMAs performers list due to "COVID-19 compliance issues." The Grammy-winning rapper said: "My team and I did everything in our power to make this work, due to COVID compliance issues at the last minute we had to call off the performance."

"My team and I are safe and everyone's health is a main priority, as well as giving a quality performance. I appreciate MTV for the opportunity to perform and I hope I can see y'all next year. STAY SAFE," the 21-year-old added.

Ricch's statement came days after a representative of J Balvin confirmed that the Colombian superstar will no longer be performing at the event. Though no details were provided about his decision, it is believed to be related to his diagnosis with the COVID-19 illness earlier this month.

Balvin had released a pre-taped acceptance speech two weeks ago after winning an award at Premios Juventud 2020, in which he revealed that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus. Noting that the COVID-19 illness has impacted him heavily and made his life difficult, the 35-year-old said: "This is not a joke ... It's very dangerous. Take a lot of care of yourselves."

The MTV VMAs 2020 will air on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 8 pm ET. The show was originally scheduled to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but the location was switched to outdoors at various places in New York City in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The socially-distanced VMAs will be held virtually with little or no spectators.

This year's VMAs has also introduced two new award categories to honour the music made during the global pandemic and multiple lockdowns. The two categories are the best music video from home and the best quarantine performance.

Other artists who are scheduled to perform at the event include Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, popular K-pop band BTS, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Black Eyed Peas, Maluma, Doja Cat and CNCO. The VMAs will be hosted by Keke Palmer this year.